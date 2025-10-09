Collecting volunteer impact stories

Learning from volunteers

Photo: Unsplash Learning volunteers' stories can be helpful.

When my dad was in the last few months of his life, I used to sit with him and get him to tell me stories of his life.

Especially at the beginning, it took a lot to get him started. I’m not sure if he thought I was just making conversation and wasn’t really interested or whether he just couldn’t think of anything on the spot. After a while, though, he realized how important it was to me and he started to think ahead about what stories he would tell me.

It strikes me that collecting volunteer impact stories is a lot like the time I spent with my dad. The stories are there, tucked away in volunteers’ memories but they need to know you really do find them valuable and they may need a chance to think ahead.

Just like with family history, if no one takes the time to collect them, they risk being lost.

So, how do you actually collect those powerful stories from volunteers or clients? It’s one thing to know you need them. It’s another to get people to open up and share.

Start with a heads up

No one likes to feel like they’re being put on the spot. If you walk up to a volunteer and say, “Tell me about the most meaningful thing you’ve ever done here,” you’ll get a deer-in-the-headlights look and not much more. People open up when they feel relaxed. Let people know ahead of time you’ll be asking for stories. Then, a casual conversation before or after a shift or a quick check-in over coffee, will go a long way toward creating the right environment needed to share personal experiences.

Ask specific questions

If a volunteer seems a bit stuck when you are collecting volunteer impact stories, instead of giving broad hints, try questions that spark memories. With my dad, I’d ask things like, “When you were traveling around the country, did you spend much time in the Yukon? Tell me about that.” With volunteers you can ask questions like:

• “You visit with Mary regularly. What’s her favourite thing to do while you’re there? Is it your favourite?”

• “What’s the oddest thing you ever found when doing a beach cleanup?”

• “Have you ever used the skills you’ve learned here in your regular life? Give me an example.”

Those types of questions are both good conversation starters and they tease out the details. Sweeping questions can be overwhelming, while small, focused ones give people a place to start. Then, let the conversation go where it will.

Use the power of listening

Silence is your friend. If someone pauses after answering, resist the urge to fill the gap. Often, when given a few moments, they’ll go deeper into the story. A nod, a smile or a simple “tell me more about that” encourages them without pressure. Good listening is a superpower.

Offer different ways to share

Not everyone is comfortable sharing face-to-face. Some volunteers might prefer writing down their experiences, while others may be happy to record a short audio clip. A few may even enjoy sharing over Zoom or the like. The key is to provide choices—handwritten notes, email messages, audio clips, or video recordings. Let people choose what feels natural to them.

If you can, capture stories in the moment

Memories fade fast. If you hear about an appropriate story—a volunteer was offered a job because of their volunteering or a client who was deeply moved by a kind gesture—try to record it while it’s fresh. It’s easy to think you’ll write it down later but by the time “later” comes, you may have forgotten the details or even that there was a story.

Respect boundaries and privacy

Some stories are deeply personal, and not everyone will want theirs shared publicly. Always ask permission and give people the option to remain anonymous. Reassure them they can review what’s written before it’s published or used. Respect builds trust and trust leads to more stories.

Make it enjoyable

Sharing a story shouldn’t feel like homework. Consider making it part of a fun activity, like a story circle at a volunteer appreciation event, where everyone can swap experiences.

Throw a recording device on the table and get people talking. Listening to other people’s experiences often sparks memories that might otherwise be forgotten. The best stories I got from my dad was when he had friends over and everyone was swapping tales.

The real secret to collecting volunteer impact stories is to approach storytelling with the same care you’d give to nurturing any relationship. It’s about creating the right atmosphere, listening with attention, and making the process comfortable and enjoyable. Like my dad’s memories, the stories are there, you just need to draw them out.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.