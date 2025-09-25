Recruiting volunteers for events

Volunteers and events

Photo: Pixabay Recruiting volunteers for events works best when you map out your timeline well in advance.

A successful volunteer event isn’t just thrown together a week before the event.

Recruiting volunteers for events should start months ahead. The interest, the excitement and the sense of anticipation should all begin to build long before the doors open. If an organization only starts recruiting and motivating volunteers at the last minute, the result will feel rushed and stressful. On the other hand, when you build momentum over weeks and months, you end up with more volunteers, higher enthusiasm and a stronger sense of community around your event.

I once worked with a festival committee that started recruiting volunteers about a month before the event. Someone would send out a few social media posts and hope enough people showed up. Usually they did, but it was always a panic. It wasn’t fun for the volunteers, either. They often didn’t know what to expect, and the few who returned the following year did so in spite of the organizing, rather than because of it. We decided to change the approach. The organization started looking at volunteer recruitment as a long, intentional process. The difference was dramatic.

Start with a clear plan

Recruiting volunteers for events works best when you map out your timeline well in advance. Think about the months leading up to the event in four stages.

The first stage, long before the event, is the nurturing stage. Stay in contact with past volunteers. That only needs a light touch—check in once a month or so. Stage two starts three to four months before the event. Let people know dates and locations and make people aware of opportunities. One to two months ahead, start filling specific roles and provide training. The fourth stage, in the last few weeks, shift the focus to building excitement and reminding people of the impact their help will make. After the event is a fifth stage, where you thank everyone and let them know the impact they had. This makes recruiting for the next event that much easier.

Having a calendar makes it easier to stay consistent. It also ensures nothing gets forgotten.

Tell stories that inspire

Details are important, but stories are what spark enthusiasm. Share examples from past events—the volunteer who discovered a new skill, the team that pulled together to solve a challenge or the attendee who had a memorable experience thanks to a volunteer’s effort. Stories make the work relatable and help potential volunteers picture themselves being part of something bigger.

The festival I mentioned earlier started a “Volunteer Spotlight” series on social media. Each week, it featured a short story about someone who had volunteered the year before. Not only did that show appreciation, it also acted as recruitment marketing. People could see real faces and hear real experiences, which made signing up more attractive.

Create small engagement moments

Building enthusiasm isn’t only about the big recruitment drive. It’s about small, ongoing touches that keep people connected. That might include sending out behind-the-scenes updates or sharing photos of preparations.

Think of it like going to a family reunion. If you don’t hear from the organizers between the initial announcement and the week before, you’ll feel rushed and a bit ambivalent about going. But if there are emails, phone calls, and updates in the months beforehand, the anticipation grows. Volunteers respond in the same way; they want to come on the journey, not just drop in at the end.

Make training part of the excitement

Training is often viewed as a chore, but it can be turned into a rallying point. Use it as a way to build community and reinforce the importance of the event. “Gamify” it. Interactive sessions, knowledge competitions or even just sharing snacks during training can help create bonds among volunteers.

One organization I know ran a training fair where new and returning volunteers could walk through stations to learn their roles, meet supervisors and collect small giveaways. It felt more like a festival preview than a training and people left buzzing with excitement. I wish it was my idea.

Involve volunteers in the countdown

As the event draws near, a countdown approach can help increase excitement. Weekly reminders that highlight the countdown, such as, “10 days to go!” or “Just two more sleeps!” create a sense of urgency and fun. These messages can include quick updates on how many volunteers are already signed up, what tasks are still open, and how close you are to meeting your goals.

You can add photos to the reminders, like tents going up or the first shipment of supplies arriving. Those behind-the-scenes peeks makes volunteers feel included and spark curiosity about what comes next.

Keep focused on the impact

Throughout the lead-up, remind volunteers of the “why.” Whether it’s raising money for a cause, celebrating community culture, or providing a service, the impact is what gives meaning to the event. Volunteers are far more likely to stay committed when they are connected to the mission.

At that festival, organizers began every communication with a reminder of their mission: to create a welcoming space where people of all ages could experience and support local musicians. That consistent message connected volunteers to something larger than themselves, which made the long hours and busy days worthwhile.

Recruiting volunteers for events is a lot like planting a garden. You don’t just toss seeds on the ground the week before and cross your fingers. You prepare the soil, water regularly, and nurture growth until – and after – the blooms appear.

With foresight and thoughtful engagement, the result is not only a successful event but also a community of volunteers eager to return year after year.

