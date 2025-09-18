Landing your next volunteer engagement position

Managing volunteers

Photo: Pixabay Once you land an interview, preparation is key. It’s not just about answering questions—it’s about demonstrating that you understand the organization’s needs and can meet them.

Looking for a new job is daunting, especially in the social impact sector, where roles vary widely between organizations and often aren’t clearly understood – even when it comes to a volunteer engagement position.

Whether you're moving on from your current position or returning to the field after a break, there are a few key strategies that can help you find the right fit, present yourself strongly, and walk into interviews with confidence.

This issue is top-of-mind right now as I had a call recently with a volunteer coordinator whose role had been made redundant. She has years of experience, but she wasn’t sure how to translate that experience into a different type of organizational mission or how to showcase it effectively. If you’re in a similar situation, here are some ideas. Please note, I’m not an HR expert.

Start by evaluating the organization itself. There’s no point in putting effort into an application if the organization is a poor fit. Before applying anywhere, it’s important to ask is this the kind of place where I’ll be valued?

Check whether volunteers are mentioned in the organization’s strategic plan or social media posts. Are they seen as central to the mission, or an afterthought?

Do they have clear policies and procedures for volunteers? If the position is brand new, will you be building the program from scratch? If it’s well established, do you know who supports and supervises the role?

This one’s key. What’s the leadership like? Do you get a sense that the executive team understands the role of volunteer engagement? Is there a history of rapid turnover in the position? Reach out to your network to see if anyone has worked there, or knows someone who has. First-hand experience will tell you far more than anything else.

What can you do to strengthen your application? When you’re ready to apply for a volunteer engagement position, focus on more than just your job duties. Show the impact you’ve had on the program. For example, instead of saying, “I managed 150 volunteers,” try:

• “I improved volunteer retention by 25% over two years.”

• “I created training that reduced onboarding time by half.”

• “I developed partnerships that increased corporate volunteer numbers by 40%.”

Tailor your resume and cover letter to each role. If the job is focused on recruiting volunteers for events, highlight your experience in that area. If it’s about creating strategy or policy, bring that to the forefront.

Don’t forget the power of storytelling. Share a short example of a time you solved a challenge or improved a system. Let your passion for the work come through in a real, grounded way.

Invest in training ahead of time. Even if you have years of experience, refreshing your skills makes you more competitive – and more confident! Look for courses or webinars on:

• Volunteer engagement trends (especially post-COVID changes)

• Equity and inclusion in volunteerism

• Volunteer management systems and tech tools

• Non-profit leadership or HR fundamentals

Organizations like Volunteer Management Professionals of Canada, AL!VE in the U.S., or Volunteering Australia often offer affordable training. So do many volunteer management software companies. Recent certificates show that you’re committed to professional growth.

You might also consider getting your Certified in Volunteer Administration or a similar credential. While not always required, it gives you an edge, especially for more senior roles.

Take the time to prepare for the interview. Once you land an interview, preparation is key. It’s not just about answering questions—it’s about demonstrating that you understand the organization’s needs and can meet them. Here’s are some tips.

Research the organization. Know its mission, values, current program and any recent news stories.

Anticipate common questions. They might include:

• How do you recruit and retain volunteers?

• How do you handle conflict between staff and volunteers?

• Tell us about a time you had to manage a difficult situation involving a volunteer.

• How do you measure the impact of a volunteer program?

Practice your answers out loud. If you can, do a mock interview with a colleague or friend. You’ll be surprised how much more confident you feel.

Also, prepare your own questions. Ask about the organization’s approach to volunteer strategy, how they support the role, and how they define success. You’re interviewing them too.

A final word on fit. Don’t be afraid to walk away from an opportunity if it doesn’t feel right. I’ve known leaders – good leaders – who took roles where they had no real support or where the organizational culture was poor. They ended up frustrated and burnt out.

Your skills are valuable. Your experience matters. The right volunteer engagement position is out there, one where you can make a difference, grow professionally, and feel proud of what you do.

It’s just a matter of looking and being ready when it shows up. You’ve got this,

