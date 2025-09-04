278383
Answer your volunteer inquiries right away

Immediate response needed

Karen Knight - | Story: 570218

I’ll never understand why leaders of volunteers in some organizations put off answering volunteer inquiries.

Why is this a problem? Someone reaches out and says, “Hey, I’m interested in volunteering with your organization.” They’re basically walking up to the front door with free energy, skills, and time. And what happens? Nothing! Silence. Days go by. Weeks, sometimes. Maybe someone eventually gets back to them. Maybe they don’t. By then, the potential volunteer has lost interest or gone somewhere else. It makes me want to tear my hair out.

I know, we’re all busy. Everyone in the non-profit world is stretched super thin. There are programs to run, reports to write, board meetings to sit through. Answering random emails from strangers or following up with people who talked with you at an event probably feels like one more thing that will need to be done once the “urgent” work is finished.

But here’s the kicker. Those strangers are potential volunteers, volunteers who, once they’re through the door and trained, will actually save time. Putting off responding to them because there are more urgent things to do is like delaying putting gas in the car because there isn’t time to stop at the station.

I have a friend who once tried to volunteer at a local animal shelter. She filled out the form on their website and waited. Nothing. She followed up a week later. Crickets. After another week, she gave up and signed on at a different shelter across town. The people there replied the same day, invited her to an orientation and had her scooping litter boxes and cuddling cats by the weekend. Guess which shelter still struggles with too few volunteers?

Here’s the thing, people’s enthusiasm has a shelf life.

When someone feels that spark to get involved, they’re excited. They’re motivated. That motivation doesn’t last forever. If their volunteer inquiries aren’t responded to quickly, it dies out. They start thinking, “Well, maybe they don’t really need me,” or “Maybe I wouldn’t fit in there.” The organization not only loses a volunteer, they’ve chipped away at their willingness to give back at all.

And don’t even get me started on the message it sends about the organization. If someone can’t manage to respond to an email in under a week, what does that say about how they treat volunteers once they’re involved? How would you feel if the very first time you reached out to an organization, you were ignored? What a way to start the relationship off on the wrong foot.

Yes, everyone is busy. Yes, we’re under-resourced. That’s exactly why we need volunteers. And no one’s going to get them if they’re ghosted at “hello.”

I’ve heard the excuses:

• “We don’t have enough staff to respond quickly.”

• “Our volunteer coordinator is a volunteer herself.”

• “We’re still developing our onboarding process.”

Fine. But set up an auto-reply at least. Something that says, “Thanks for reaching out. We’ll be in touch within __ days.” Then follow through. Or delegate. Or streamline. Or whatever it takes. Just don’t leave people hanging.

Here’s the bottom line. Unanswered volunteer inquires are missed opportunities. They’re people who could have been helping the organization run events, raise funds or deliver services. They’re people who might have become lifelong supporters, donors or advocates and you let them slip away because you didn’t have time”to hit reply? Please.

Volunteers are not a side project. They are the backbone of most non-profits. Treating their interest with urgency and respect is the least that can be done.

So, for the love of all things good and charitable, answer your volunteer inquiries—today, not next week and not when you finally get around to clearing your inbox. Do it today because every minute you wait, you risk losing someone who genuinely wants to help.

Isn’t that the most urgent thing?

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.

About the Author

Karen Knight has provided volunteer recruitment, engagement and training for not-for-profit organizations for more than 25 years.

Her professional life has spanned many industries, working in both the private and public sectors in various leadership positions.

Through her passion for making a difference in the world, she has gained decades of experience in not-for-profits as a leader and a board member.

Karen served in Toastmasters International for more than 25 years, in various roles up to district director, where she was responsible for one of the largest Toastmasters districts in the world.

She oversaw a budget of $250,000 and 300 individual clubs with more than 5,000 members. She had 20 leaders reporting directly to her and another 80 reporting to them—all volunteers.

Karen currently serves as vice-president of the board of directors for the Kamloops Therapeutic Riding Association.

After many years working and volunteering with not-for-profits, she found many leaders in the sector have difficulty with aspects of volunteer programs, whether in recruiting the right people, assigning those people to roles that both support the organization’s mission and in keeping volunteers enthusiastic.

Using hands-on experience, combined with extensive study and research, she helps solve challenges such as volunteer recruitment, engagement and training for not-for-profit organizations.

Karen Knight can be contacted at [email protected], or through her website at https://karenknight.ca/.



The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.

