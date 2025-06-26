Focussing on volunteer wellbeing can hep retain volunteers

Photo: Pixabay Volunteer wellbeing is important in an organization.

When we talk about volunteer safety, most people picture things like lifting heavy boxes or navigating a slippery walkway.

Physical safety is important but there's another side to volunteer wellbeing that doesn’t always get the same attention – psychological safety. It's just as vital, especially in volunteer-driven organizations.

Volunteers give their time freely. That generosity deserves a workplace – paid or unpaid – that cares about more than just hard hats and waivers. As leaders of volunteers, we have a responsibility to also think about the emotional and mental aspects of volunteer well-being.

A client I worked with a while ago had a very passionate group of volunteers, but one by one, people were dropping off the roster. No dramatic exits, just a slow trickle. We discovered one long-time volunteer was constantly criticizing newcomers, using passive-aggressive comments and generally creating an unwelcoming atmosphere. No one had reported it. No one wanted to rock the boat. But people didn’t feel safe, respected or valued. That’s what poor psychological safety looks like.

On the flip side, I once worked with a food bank where the leader started every shift with a short check-in. Nothing fancy, just a quick, “How’s everyone doing today?” and a reminder that it was OK to step away if they were feeling overwhelmed.

That practice helped build trust and made volunteers feel supported. Not surprisingly, the retention rate was high and volunteers often referred their friends.

So, how can you create that kind of environment? Here are a few steps that make a big difference.

Spot the hazards early—Just as you’d look for a frayed extension cord or an icy path, look for behaviours that could cause emotional harm. Off-colour jokes, passive-aggressive remarks, gossip, “othering,” those are all psychological hazards. They don’t leave visible bruises but can cause real damage to volunteer wellbeing. If left unchecked, those behaviours can lead to stress, anxiety, and even depression.

It’s not always obvious, though. Sometimes, people behave badly under the guise of “just joking” or “being honest.” That’s why it’s important to listen carefully and observe dynamics between volunteers. Deal with the red flags, even if the person causing them is your most experienced or dependable volunteer.

Use a risk management lens—We’re used to risk assessments for physical safety. What could go wrong, and how can we prevent it? The same thinking applies to psychological safety. Ask yourself: Are certain staff or volunteers less than welcoming to those that are different to them? Are expectations unclear or changing constantly? Do people know who to talk to if they feel uncomfortable?

Once you've identified the risks, put safeguards in place. Clear codes of conduct, respectful communication guidelines, and accessible ways to report issues all help create a safer space. And don’t forget to review these regularly, just as you would a first aid protocol or evacuation plan.

Lead from the top—Culture starts at the top. If leaders are dismissive, reactive, or inconsistent, it trickles down. On the other hand, when leaders model compassion, clear boundaries, and respectful communication, it sets the tone for everyone else.

One of the easiest ways to show your commitment is by putting psychological safety into your volunteer policies. Include a clear statement that emotional and mental wellbeing are priorities, just like physical safety. Then back that up with action – training, resources, and regular check-ins.

Equip your managers and team leads—Supervisors, shift leads, and long-time volunteers who help orient new volunteers are your culture carriers. Make sure they have the tools they need. Often, we promote great volunteers into leadership roles without giving them the skills to manage people effectively. If they’re unsure how to navigate difficult conversations or don’t know what to do if someone shares a mental health concern, they may avoid the issue altogether, or unintentionally make it worse

Offer training in active listening, conflict resolution, and emotional intelligence. Even a short video (there are lots of good free ones out there) can provide the confidence needed to step up instead of turning away when issues arise.

Listen to your volunteers—Finally, don’t underestimate the value of simply asking volunteers how they’re doing. Provide ways for them to give feedback—surveys, suggestion boxes, or informal chats after a shift. Then act on what you hear.

A volunteer who feels heard is a volunteer who feels valued. And that feeling of value is key to psychological safety and volunteer wellbeing. It sends a message that they matter, not just their output.

One organization I know added a monthly “wellness moment” at their team meetings. They asked a different volunteer each time to share a story about something that made them feel appreciated. It took five minutes, but it started conversations and created connections. Volunteers felt seen, and their sense of belonging deepened.

Volunteer wellbeing isn’t a nice-to-have thing, it’s essential. It helps volunteers thrive, creates stronger teams, and ultimately supports your mission.

When people feel safe, supported and respected, they’re happy, they give their best and they stay.

