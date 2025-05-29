Photo: Contributed Dealing with long-time volunteers can be tricky.

The conversation goes something like this: “She’s an amazing volunteer. She’s so passionate, and puts so much time and effort into the cause. In fact, she’s the one who actually got this part of the program up and running 20 years ago. She’s wonderful but…”

You know who I’m talking about. Most organizations have at least one volunteer who matches the comments above. The phrase usually used is “the old guard”, those volunteers who have been around forever, who have made a real difference in the organization, who care passionately but...

• But they are stuck in the way “we’ve always done it”.

• But they seem to be unwilling to treat certain other volunteers respectfully.

• But they won’t let go of the reins of “their” program.

• Any one of a dozen other behaviours that drive you crazy and harm the program.

You don’t really want to let them go. They’ve contributed too much over the years to just terminate their service. And they hold so much organiaztional knowledge and history. Also, they still can contribute in a huge way. If you can just get them to follow the rules.

The key to dealing with old guard volunteers is looking at where their contribution breaks down.

Are they one of those who is resistant to change? “But we’ve always done it this way” is a common cry, and not just from old guard volunteers. Change is frightening for people, especially if they don’t really see the reason for it. Which gives you your starting point.

Why are you making the change? What challenge(s) are you trying to solve? Talk to volunteers about the issues caused by staying with the status quo. Get them to suggest ideas for solving those issues (hey, they’ve been around forever, they should have some good ideas). The more people are involved in developing the change, the easier it is for them to accept, even if the change isn’t the one they’d been advocating for.

As much as possible, take time implementing. Change is more acceptable if it comes slowly. If something requires that it be put in place quickly, for example new legislation demands more stringent safety protocols, be willing to point fingers.

“We’ve been told we have to” is an acceptable answer to complaints, even if you are celebrating because you’ve wanted the change for eons.

What about bigotry? For many people, the swing toward more inclusivity and diversity is confusing and frustrating. The norms that they grew up with and understood as “fact” are being turned on their heads.

Older people especially find it hard to accept that someone who looks different to them or who had a different upbringing, can still have the same value set, work ethic or intelligence.

Some older men open doors for women because they were always taught it was respectful. Now they’re being told it’s disrespectful. That’s a huge switch for someone to take. So is asking them to accept that the person in front of them who looks like a man is actually a woman. Or non-binary. It is hard, but letting them continue as they’ve always done isn’t an option.

Sit down one-on-one with the old guard volunteers and talk about the way their behaviour makes the other volunteer feel. Acknowledge their confusion and frustration. Let them know that, while you understand that they may not be able to change overnight, that you do expect them to make measurable progress toward treating other volunteers appropriately. Watch them, and let them know whenever you catch them doing something right, as well as when you have tips that might help them become more inclusive.

Be patient. Resetting someone’s entire moral compass takes time but don’t let them slide back into old habits, either. Patience and consistency is key.

One of the hardest challenges with old guard volunteers is easing the reins of “their” program out of their hands.

When a volunteer was instrumental in starting a program, especially one that has been very successful, they see it as their “baby”. They conceived it, they birthed it, they raised it to where it is now, and they are fiercely protective. What they are often blind to is that, like over-protective parents, if they don’t back away and let change and growth happen, they can stifle and harm that which they love.

Having them mentor someone to be their “backup” can be useful. Don’t talk about succession planning, anymore than you would talk to a parent about finding a successor for them. But having someone who can step in when they’re ill or away on holidays is often seen as a benefit, especially if they’re the one who trains the backup.

The backup should, at first, do things the way they’ve been taught. That gives the original volunteer a sense of security and trust. When they’ve started to trust the backup, you can encourage them to take more time off (they may be reaching the point of aging out anyway), get them distracted with different projects, or in other ways draw their attention away from “their baby”. That’s when the backup can start making minor changes.

When old guard volunteers see that the program they love is just as effective, or more so than it was before, and they feel better physically and mentally from not having the stress of running the show, they will release even more control to their backup.

The backup will naturally be seen as a successor and can make more significant changes. It takes time and tact but it can be done without hurt feelings.

The key to solving the issues of old guard volunteers is knowing what frightens them.

Whether it’s fear of change or fear for the success of a program they started, by soothing those fears, you can both keep them happy and contributing and still be able to solve the issues.

Good luck, and let me know if you need help.

