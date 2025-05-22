Creating a process improvement plan for your volunteer program

Photo: Pixabay Making process improvement plans can help your organization.

You know as well as I do volunteer programs are never “one-and-done”.

As your program grows and evolves, so must the systems and processes that support it.

As things change, small inefficiencies in your program that weren’t really a problem before can start to snowball into major issues.

What was a minor delay in screening, for example, when you had 20 volunteers can bring your entire recruitment process to a halt now that you have 100. Issues like that eventually lead to miscommunication, frustrated volunteers and decreased impact.

To prevent those problems from sneaking up on you, you need a proactive process improvement plan.

What is a process improvement plan? Simply put, it is a detailed roadmap that outlines the steps an organization needs to take to identify and implement changes to improve its existing systems and processes. It helps address inefficiencies, uncover new opportunities and enhance overall impact.

But creating an effective plan is about more than just documents and checklists. It’s about engaging volunteers, understanding what’s actually happening on the ground and fostering a culture that supports change.

How to begin the process improvement journey?

Planning for process improvement can (and should!) look different for every organization. However, a few best practices can dramatically increase your odds of success.

Involve your team from the beginning.

Sit down individually with volunteers and staff. Ask probing questions, like, “What do you do?” “How do you do it?” “Where are the bottlenecks?” “What frustrates you about the process?” Gather data about all aspects of how the program runs.

It can be amazing what comes up. For example, during one project I was on, we discovered a staff member was diligently producing a report every month. Unfortunately, it turned out the report was automated long ago but no one told her.

Validate the information through multiple interviews, cross-checks with other staff and your own research. Protect confidentiality every step of the way as confidentiality isn’t just a “nice to have”, it’s essential.

If people – staff or volunteers – fear their comments will be traced back to them, they may not be honest. Trust is the foundation for real improvemen and your team’s insight and buy-in are absolutely essential.

Make a clear, detailed plan. With the data gathered and the issues noted, it’s time to create a solid plan for improvement.

Start by:

• Setting a timeline with clear start and end dates

• Defining a budget

• Listing the specific processes that need work

• Coming up with possible solutions for each issue

• Choosing the best of those solutions • Detailing the steps to implement the change

Don’t just chase easy wins. Prioritize changes that offer long-term benefits over quick fixes.

Validate your findings before you implement them. Before making any changes or sending final recommendations to executive, it’s essential to validate your findings with the people who actually do the work.

Form a team to review your recommendations. Often, you’ll find that what one person sees as a problem is actually a critical part of the process.

By asking “what if” questions (“What if we did it this way?”), you engage the team in solutions and avoid costly mistakes. It also encourages buy-in for the proposed changes.

Focus on continuous improvement.

Process improvement isn’t a one-time fix. It’s a mindset. As you roll out changes, continue collecting data to verify improvements and refine your measurements and goals over time. Not every adjustment will work perfectly on the first try. That’s OK. What matters is the commitment to regular progress checks, a willingness to adjust and a culture that embraces continuous improvement.

You can avoid “change fatigue” by:

• Bringing the team into the planning conversation early

• Clearly articulating why the changes are needed

• Explaining how the improvements will make their lives easier

• Making them part of the solution, not just recipients of new rules

Sometimes it makes sense to chip away at change – making gradual improvements with plenty of communication and feedback loops. Other times, if the organization and team are ready, you can upset the apple cart and overhaul processes quickly. The key is understanding your team and what they need to succeed.

Effective process improvement requires effort, teamwork, and leadership support.

But the payoff is significant: happier teams, better results, and ultimately, greater impact in the community.

By thoughtfully engaging your people, validating insights, and treating process improvement as an ongoing journey, you’ll not only fix today’s issues, you’ll build a better future for the organization and the causes it serves.

Good luck!

