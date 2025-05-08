The art of writing grant proposals to support volunteer programs

Photo: Pixabay It's important to be clear, concise and follow the guidelines when writing a grant proposal.

Volunteer program budgets are small and too few leaders even try writing grants to supplement them.

Whether they need money to improve technology, provide training or start a new initiative, studies have shown funders are willing to step up, but a well-written application is essential. Funders receive far more applications than they can support, so a clear, compelling and well-organised proposal can make all the difference.

Start with knowing what funders want. Before sitting down to write, learn about the funder. Read their guidelines carefully and research what types of projects they’ve funded in the past. Just as we want volunteers who match our values, funders want to support projects that align with their priorities. If your proposal feels off-topic, it’s less likely to be successful.

Most funders look for:

• Alignment with their mission—If a funder prioritizes community health or the environment, show how your proposed project contributes to that goal.

• Clear impact—Funders want to know their money will make a difference. Be specific about how what you’re asking them to fund will impact the community.

• Organizational readiness—What’s your capacity? Can you deliver what you’re promising? Funders look for signs of strong leadership, good planning and responsible financial management.

• Sustainability—No one wants to fund something that falls apart once the grant ends. Be ready to explain how your program will continue even after the money runs out.

There are a few key components you need to include when writing grants. While every funder has their own application format, most will expect you to address the following areas.

1. Executive summary or overview

This is the first section and sometimes the only one decision-makers read in detail. Use it to provide a clear, engaging summary of your program, your goals and how the funding will be used. Aim for clarity over cleverness. Although it is the first thing the funders will read, it should be the last that you write.

2. Organizational background

Briefly describe your organization’s mission, history,and accomplishments. Keep it concise and focused on why you're a good candidate for their support.

3. Statement of need

This is where you explain the problem your project addresses. Data and storytelling meet here. Use statistics to back up your case but also include stories that bring the issue to life. Describe the people or community you serve, why the work is important, as well as issues with the status quo.

4. Project description

Now dig into the details of your volunteer initiative:

• What exactly are you proposing to do?

• Who will be involved?

• What are the goals and expected impact?

• How will this make your overall program more successful?

Show that you’ve thought through the logistics and have a solid plan. Include a timeline and mention any partnerships that strengthen your work.

5. Budget and justification

Be realistic about what the project will cost. Break the budget into broad categories (e.g., staff time, training, technology). Most importantly, explain why each item is necessary. If possible, show what other funding sources will contribute, including in-kind support or matching funds.

6. Evaluation and impact

Funders need to know how you’ll measure success. Outline the metrics you’ll use to track progress, and how you’ll collect that information. Don’t go overboard. Choose a few meaningful indicators and explain how they connect to the stated goals.

7. Sustainability

Show you’re thinking beyond the grant period. How will the impact continue once this funding ends? Will you seek other grants, build internal capacity or develop new partnerships? Even if you’re not certain, funders appreciate evidence of long-term thinking.

Here are a few extra tips.

• Follow the instructions exactly. Don’t ignore word limits, formatting rules or deadlines. Many applications are dismissed before they’re even read simply because they don’t follow the rules.

• Use plain language. Avoid jargon or acronyms that outsiders may not understand. Aim for clarity and impact over clever writing.

• Be specific. Vague phrases like “we will engage the community” don’t mean anything. Say how you’ll do it, who will be involved, and what you expect to happen because of it.

• Back up your claims. If you say training volunteers increases program impact, share data or give a real example. If you say there’s a gap in services, provide evidence.

• Proofread carefully. Typos and inconsistencies can make your application seem rushed or unprofessional.

• Get a second opinion. Ask someone outside your organization to read your draft. They can spot things you’ve overlooked and help you gauge how clear your message is.

Writing grants can be hard. The funding, though, will have a ripple effect throughout your organization and on your mission, both in the short- and long-term. With careful planning, engaging storytelling, and attention to detail, grant writing can help secure the resources needed to strengthen and grow your mission. It’s not glamorous work but it’s a powerful tool to turn a good idea into reality.

If you need some extra help, I’ve got a general template on the “Resources” page of my website. Good luck.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.