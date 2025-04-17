Building age diversity into volunteerism

Photo: Pixabay An age diverse volunteer base is beneficial to any organization.

How age diverse is your volunteer program?

I have often written about the value of having a team that brings a wide range of differing world views. It’s vital to ensuring your program is effective at meeting the needs of your organization and the cause that it was created to support.

There are many different ways to bring diversity into your program—gender, ethnicity, physical and mental ability, etc. One of those ways is also age diversity.

(Warning: I make some massive generalizations) I understand there are always exceptions to every rule– sometimes tons of exceptions. That said, generalizations can be useful as a starting point to growth or change. Just don’t get tied down by them.

Good leaders of volunteers make a special effort to match volunteers with roles and tasks that suit their skills and interests. When working with different age groups, having an understanding of what (on average) their passions, barriers, habits and skill levels are can help a leader fit a particular volunteer into a role with a greater likelihood of success.

To that end, I’ve broken the different age categories down into four groups and highlighted the attributes that may be found in each. I’ve also given a few tips on how to harness their abilities and mitigate any barriers.

Generation Y and younger (28 years old and under)

Full of energy and deeply passionate, this group cares about making a difference. They are often highly motivated to gain hands-on experience that will help build their résumés. They’re socially driven, often connected through digital networks. They want to see the impact of their efforts right away. That eagerness, though, is often matched by a short attention span – there are just so many causes calling their name. While they want guidance, they also want autonomy. They bring fresh ideas and creativity but can lose interest if they feel unheard.

Tips for working with Gen Y and younger volunteers:

• Offer short-term, high-impact opportunities where results are visible quickly.

• Include tasks that build skills or contribute to their career development.

• Encourage creativity and listen to their ideas.

• Keep communication quick and digital – think text over email.

Generation X and Millennials (29 to 55 years old)

This is a highly skilled and reliable group. They often juggle careers, family responsibilities, and maybe even caring for ageing parents. Time is their most limited resource, so they want to make sure they’re using it wisely. They’re not interested in busywork – they want to know their skills are being used well. Many also want their volunteer time to fit into their lifestyle, possibly even involving their family.

While this group can be a little cynical, they tend to be loyal once they’re engaged. They like to be trusted with decision-making responsibility and want to work with those who respect their time and expertise.

Tips for working with Gen X and Millennial volunteers:

• Create flexible roles that can be done outside of 9-to-5, or even remotely.

• Show exactly how their work connects to the mission.

• Skip the small stuff – give them meaningful tasks that use their professional skills.

• Offer family-friendly roles.

Babe Boomers (55 to 79 years old)

Most boomers are retired or semi-retired but still active. They are selective about what they commit to and prefer roles that feel worthwhile. They’re also experienced, and often have strong ideas about how things should be done. But they’re curious too – many are interested in learning something new or trying something different. While they often have the freedom to volunteer regularly, travel plans or other commitments can lead to gaps in their availability.

Tips for working with boomer volunteers:

• Offer opportunities that allow them to share their expertise or mentor others.

• Be open to their feedback and find ways to include them in decision-making.

• Be flexible if they need to step back temporarily.

• Highlight the value they bring, especially if they’re trying something new.

Matures (80 years old and over)

This group brings a deep commitment to causes they believe in. Once they’re engaged, they often stay with an organization for years. They like to do things they way they’ve always done them, so are less comfortable with change or unfamiliar technology. Some may face health or mobility challenges. Many enjoy the social aspect of volunteering. It’s not just about doing something meaningful – it’s also about being part of a community. Familiar routines and trusted relationships matter a great deal.

Tips for working with mature volunteers:

• Offer roles that are routine-based or don’t require fast-paced or physically demanding work.

• When possible, keep training in-person.

• Be patient instituting change and allow time for adjustment.

• Consider transportation or mobility support if needed.

There are some common elements between the groups.

Funny, isn’t it, how each of the groups want to do things in their own way? Their motivations for why may be different, but the desire is the same. It’s something that leaders of volunteers need to keep in mind. As much as possible, while keeping things safe, legal and focused on the mission, allow volunteers of every age group some autonomy in how their tasks are accomplished.

Another attribute they all have is the desire to see the impact of their efforts. Again, there may be differences in how and when that impact is presented to them but they all want to know. After all, people volunteer because they care about what you’re doing. Make sure they see the results of the time they’ve donated.

Over the years, I’ve heard a lot of complaining from people about volunteers from age groups other than their own. Younger people complain about the rigid thinking of “the old guard,” older people about the lack of commitment of “kids these days”. It’s sad.

We all have so much to learn from each other that if we, as leaders of volunteers, can arrange tasks to suit each group, everyone would see the strengths of the others rather than the weaknesses and the organisation as a whole will flourish.

