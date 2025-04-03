Fulfillment is a powerful motivator for volunteers

Photo: Pixabay

What keeps volunteers coming back? What makes them feel invested, dedicated and eager to contribute?

I believe the key lies in the power of volunteer fulfillment. While many factors influence volunteer engagement, it often comes down to how fulfilled people feel in their roles. When people feel a sense of achievement in their volunteer roles, they’re more dedicated, more motivated, and even experience better physical and mental health.

Such volunteers are also more productive and less likely to suffer burnout. It’s a win-win for both volunteers and the organizations they support. But how can organizations foster this sense of fulfillment?

Studies have confirmed a rather obvious insight—the more meaningful people find their work, the more fulfilled and engaged they become. (Did they really need to do a study to figure that out?)

I believe fulfillment is built on six key elements:

1. A cause that the volunteer finds important

2. Organizational programs that are fully aligned with the vision

3. Tasks that directly contribute to the cause

4. Training and resources to perform those tasks well

5. Regular acknowledgment of the impact the volunteer is making

6. Measurable progress toward the organization’s vision

Here’s an example from my own volunteering. I joined a local literacy program. As anyone who knows me can attest, I love reading and believe in the power of literacy (element 1), but I worried that my efforts – reading with children for an hour a week – wouldn’t really make that much of a difference.

I became more confident when the leader of volunteers showed me how my task directly impacted the organizational vision – all children in our community being able to read at or above their grade level.

The leader clearly outlined the organization’s mission—reducing illiteracy rates by providing early intervention (element 2). I learned how my weekly reading sessions fit into a broader strategy (element 3).

I was given appropriate books and other literacy tools, as well as ideas on how to help kids learn difficult words (element 4) and was shown appreciation every time I volunteered (element 5). Finally, the organization tracked their progress and over time, I was able to see the numbers of children reading below grade level shrink (element 6).

All of this gave me such a feeling of satisfaction and fulfillment, that I continued volunteering with the organiation until I moved to a different city.

Tasks must be meaningful if you want volunteer fulfillment. Volunteer fulfillment depends on tasks that directly contribute to the cause. Volunteers want to know that their efforts matter.

As I’ve often said, you need to draw a direct line between the task you are asking someone to do and the mission. If you can’t, ask yourself why it’s being done.

Take “David”, who signed up to help at a local food bank. Initially, he expected to pack boxes and stock shelves. But during his first shift, the volunteer coordinator took time to explain how the food bank worked, where the food came from, and how each item reached families in need. David also had the chance to distribute food directly to recipients.

Having an understanding of the bigger picture, and most especially having that direct connection with the clients, seeing the relief and gratitude on their faces, changed his role from being something that was “nice to do” to something that he became passionate about. His work wasn’t just “busywork”—it was directly supporting people in need. That sense of fulfillment kept him coming back week after week.

How do you create the right conditions for fulfillment?

For volunteers to feel fulfilled, organizations must set them up for success. That means providing the right resources, clear structures and a strong sense of purpose.

1. Provide resources – Training, mentoring, and constructive feedback help volunteers feel supported and prepared

2. Establish clear structures – Well-defined (and aligned!) roles, achievable goals, and organisational clarity reduce frustration and uncertainty

3. Emphasise meaning – Volunteers need to see the direct impact of their work. Cause-related goals and recognition efforts reinforce this connection

Measure and show impact

One of the most important aspects of volunteer fulfillment is knowing that the work matters. Volunteers thrive when they receive acknowledgment—not just in the form of thank-yous but in tangible evidence of their impact.

Tracking progress toward an organization’s ultimate vision is crucial. Whether it’s the number kids who can read or the number of salmon spawned, measurable outcomes help volunteers connect their efforts to real change. Celebrating these milestones keeps volunteers motivated and inspired.

Three questions that define engagement

Ultimately, fulfillment comes down to three key questions for volunteers:

• Is this role important to me?

• Does it give me a sense of accomplishment?

• Do I have what I need to succeed?

When organizations align volunteers with a cause, provide meaningful work and ensure they have the resources to succeed, the answer to all three questions becomes a resounding “yes”. When that happens, volunteer fulfillment happens with it and everyone benefits.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.