Creating a volunteer talent ladder

I just finished watching a TED talk called “The Seven Pillars of Unlocking Potential” by Anirudh Krishna.

It was fantastic, and I felt the “talent ladder” he discussed would be an ideal structure for volunteer programs. Let’s face it, a strong volunteer program does more than just get tasks done—it nurtures people, helping them grow in their skills, confidence, and commitment.

One of the best ways to foster this growth is by developing a volunteer talent ladder—a structured pathway that allows volunteers to progress from entry-level tasks all the way through to leadership roles. When designed well, a talent ladder will benefit both the volunteers and the leaders of volunteers, strengthening the entire organization.

Why does it work?

It provides clear opportunities for volunteers to steadily develop their abilities, take on new responsibilities, and find deeper meaning in their work. This approach brings significant benefits for both the volunteers and for you.

For volunteers:

• Improved skill development: Volunteers gain new abilities that can help in their careers and personal lives.

• Variety of tasks and accomplishments: When people see a clear and specific path forward, they are less likely to get bored with what they are currently doing because they know more interesting things are coming.

• Increased sense of purpose: Progressing through different levels helps volunteers feel valued and accomplished. It “gamifies” it a bit, like moving through the levels of a video game. Once you’ve reached a certain standard, you get to go up a level.

• More leadership opportunities: A clear, structured pathway allows those volunteers who are interested the chance to contribute in more challenging and complex ways.

For you:

• Stronger retention: Engaged volunteers who see a progressive future with the organization are less likely to leave.

• Better support system: Those higher up on the volunteer talent ladder can help manage others, reducing the burden on you and other staff members.

• Simplified planning: A well-defined growth path ensures you know what training is needed for which volunteers when, and the peace of mind of knowing there is always someone ready to backfill any position.

• Sustainable leadership: A pipeline of experienced volunteers means less scrambling to fill leadership vacancies.

So, how do you create a volunteer talent ladder?

First, consider what levels of engagement make sense for your organization. A simple model might include:

• Micro-volunteers: Those who just drop in to do one-off tasks.

• Entry-level volunteers: Those just getting started, completing basic tasks with minimal training.

• Intermediate volunteers: Those who have gained some experience and can take on more challenging roles.

• Advanced volunteers: Those with substantial experience who can lead teams, mentor others, or take on specialized projects.

• Leadership volunteers: Those in formal or semi-formal leadership roles, such as committee members, board members, or volunteer coordinators.

Next, define the skills and responsibilities at each level. You probably have at least an outline of this already in your role descriptions. For each stage, describe:

• The required skills or experience.

• The types of tasks assigned.

• Any necessary training or orientation.

• The expected time commitment.

Make the path forward clear and easy to follow. Volunteers should understand how they can move up the ladder. Set consistent, objective and transparent expectations, ensuring everyone knows what’s required to advance.

Prepare training and development for each level. A volunteer talent ladder will only work if volunteers receive the training they need to succeed. Offer level-appropriate workshops, mentoring, shadowing opportunities, and/or online resources to help them grow into their roles. Training should be accessible and engaging, with a mix of formal and informal learning.

Be flexible. Seek feedback from volunteers about their experiences and be prepared to adjust the system to reduce identified barriers or to adapt to any changes in the organization or mission.

And, as always, provide support and encouragement. Celebrate when volunteers advance a level. Arrange for certificates, shout-outs in newsletters, or small incentives. More importantly, give regular feedback and encouragement, helping them see how their growth benefits the overall mission.

There are things that you need to provide for it to succeed

It takes more than just a good structure—a volunteer talent ladder requires the right conditions to thrive:

• Commitment from leadership: All staff, executive and board members need to support volunteer growth and leadership with more than just words or pats on the back.

• Training resources: As mentioned above, a talent ladder won’t work if volunteers don’t have the necessary learning opportunities. Having a training budget assigned is one of the ways your executive and board can show their commitment.

• Clear communication: Volunteers should always know what steps they need to take to get to the next level. They also need to know it’s okay if they don’t want to progress any further.

• Culture of development: Encourage a mindset where growth and learning are part of the program’s DNA.

When done well, a volunteer talent ladder creates a win-win-win situation

Volunteers gain meaningful progression and a sense of purpose; organizations benefit from a skilled, engaged, and committed volunteer team; and the cause itself receives the best attention possible. Investing in structured volunteer development today ensures a thriving, sustainable program for the future.

