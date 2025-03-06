Research shows sleep has an important impact on leadership

Photo: Pixabay

There is a frightening correlation between sleep deprivation and ethical issues.

Among the risks to good ethical behaviour—greed or fear, for example—one surprising factor you may not have considered is fatigue. Research by Christopher Barnes, a professor of management at the University of Washington, shows that insufficient sleep, a chronic issue in social impact leadership, significantly impacts ethical decision-making.

As a leader of volunteers, you are responsible for setting the tone and culture of your organization. Your decisions influence not only the volunteers you lead but also the communities you serve. Understanding the connection between sleep deprivation and ethical issues is essential to ensuring that your leadership remains strong, fair, and responsible.

What is the impact of sleep deprivation on our leadership?

I don’t know about you, but I get cranky when I’m tired. When I’m cranky, it’s harder to treat people the way they deserve to be treated. I also become impatient, and I’m more likely to take shortcuts when doing things – and because my judgement’s impaired, I may skip doing things that are really important.

Sleep deprivation weakens our self-control and degrades our decision-making ability, making us more prone to such lapses in judgement. This can often show up in subtle ways, such as an increased tolerance for bending the rules, an inability to address ethical concerns appropriately, or even setting unrealistic expectations for volunteers.

There are ethical costs to sleep deprivation. One of the most alarming findings from Barnes’ research is a lack of sleep can directly contribute to unethical behaviour. Fatigue diminishes self-control, making it harder to resist temptations such as cutting corners, exaggerating achievements, or ignoring questionable actions in others. For leaders of volunteers, that could mean failing to address conflicts fairly, mishandling volunteer concerns or making rushed decisions that compromise integrity.

Have you ever let something slide because you were too tired to deal with it in the moment?

Additionally, the example set by a sleep-deprived leader ripples through the organization. Volunteers take their cues from you, and when they see a leader pushing through exhaustion, they may feel pressure to do the same. That can create a culture where burnout is normalized, and ethical considerations are overlooked in favour of getting things done to advance the mission.

A lack of sleep can also make leaders unpredictable. Barnes’ research found that sleep-deprived leaders are more likely to be impatient, irritable, and even antagonistic. This damages relationships with volunteers, making it difficult to build trust and maintain motivation. When volunteers experience inconsistent behaviour from you, they may become hesitant to bring forward concerns, disengage or even quit outright.

Consider how your mood changes when you’re tired. Are you more short-tempered if tired? Less approachable? More prone to rash decisions? Now imagine the effect that has on volunteers.

An unpredictable leader creates an unstable environment, leading to lower morale and increased turnover. That, ultimately, damages the organization’s mission rather than advancing it.

The good news is sleep deprivation is both preventable and reversible.

Prioritizing sleep is not just an act of self-care. It is a leadership responsibility. Here are practical steps to protect your own well-being and set a positive example for your volunteers:

Prioritise rest:

• Set a consistent bedtime, and aim for at least six hours of sleep each night. More is better.

• Limit your evening screen time. Avoid devices at least an hour before bed so you sleep better.

• Avoid late-night caffeine and alcohol. These disrupt sleep patterns and lead to restlessness.

• Exercise earlier in the day. While exercise promotes good sleep, working out too close to bedtime can have the opposite effect.

Model healthy leadership:

• Don’t glorify exhaustion. Avoid telling people about how little sleep you function on. This sends the wrong message to volunteers.

• Respect boundaries. Avoid late-night emails, which create an unspoken expectation for volunteers to be always available.

• Acknowledge the value of rest. Encourage volunteers to take breaks and respect their personal time.

Make a commitment to ethical leadership

One of the challenges around sleep deprivation and ethical issues is that you may not even realise how much it’s affecting you. That is why it is crucial to listen to feedback from those around you.

If someone tells you that you seem impatient, erratic or difficult to approach, don’t brush it off or get angry. Take it seriously.

As a leader of volunteers, your ethical compass guides the integrity of your program. Ethical decision-making requires self-control, and self-control is strengthened by proper sleep.

By prioritizing rest, you not only enhance your own leadership but also set the stage for a healthier, more ethical volunteer environment.

Your volunteers deserve a leader who is at their best. And so do you.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.