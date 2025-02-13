Important to train volunteers in several roles

Photo: Pixabay

Cross-training volunteers is a neglected art.

A friend of mine volunteered at a small community food bank for five years. She loved her role as the intake coordinator, sourcing food supplies, recording deliveries and ensuring items were shelved where they needed to go.

But one morning, she was in a car accident and was hospitalized (she’s fine now). The food bank staff scrambled to find someone to fill in but no one knew exactly how to do her job. Deliveries were delayed, tensions rose and the usually smooth operation turned into a disorganized scramble.

That was a classic example of why cross-training volunteers is so important. When only one person knows how to do a particular task, the entire operation can be thrown off when they are unavailable. Cross-training ensures continuity, reduces stress and empowers volunteers by expanding their skills and confidence.

Here are some other benefits to cross-training:

1. It ensures continuity. Organizations rely on volunteers to keep things running, but life happens—illness, travel, family emergencies. If multiple people are trained for each role, operations won’t grind to a halt when someone is absent.

2. It increases engagement and retention. Volunteers who feel they are learning new skills and making a bigger impact are more likely to stay. Cross-training adds variety and provides opportunities for growth.

3. It builds stronger teams. When volunteers understand each other’s roles, they develop a greater appreciation for the entire operation. This fosters improved teamwork and a sense of shared purpose.

4. It allows for growth and change. With the state of upheaval the world is in, organizations need to evolve quickly and having a flexible volunteer team means adapting to new challenges with ease. A well-rounded team can step into different roles as needed.

It’s not hard to make cross-training simple and effective. Cross-training doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Here are some easy ways to integrate it into your volunteer program:

1. Start with a skills audit: Begin by identifying what skills are needed for each role and what skills each volunteer possesses. This helps pinpoint gaps and opportunities for cross-training. It also allows you to find out who has skills of which you were unaware.

2. Pair volunteers for role shadowing: This is probably the easiest ways to cross-train volunteers. Pair volunteers with those in different roles and let them observe and help out. This is especially effective for complex tasks.

For example, at an animal shelter I worked with, a long-time dog-walking volunteer was paired with the front desk coordinator. After a few shifts shadowing each other, both felt confident enough to cover the other’s position. Both also gained a new appreciation for each other’s roles and gained a greater understanding of the organization as a whole.

3. Rotate roles periodically: If appropriate, create a schedule that allows interested volunteers to rotate through different roles. This keeps things interesting for them, and ensures that everyone gains diverse experience. At a charity shop I know, volunteers rotate between the till, sorting donations and stocking shelves. This not only prevents boredom but also means there is always someone who can step in wherever needed.

4. Recognize and celebrate multi-skilled volunteers: It may be hard to convince volunteers to learn new roles. Recognising those volunteers who are willing to experience multiple positions encourages others to do the same. A Volunteer of the Month program or small appreciation gestures can highlight those who have stepped forward to expand their skills and serve the organization better.

5. Don’t forget documentation: Documenting key tasks makes cross-training easier. Step-by-step guides can help volunteers learn quickly and feel more confident stepping into new roles. It also protects you until the cross-training has had a chance to take hold.

Cross-training has a ripple effect. Cross-training volunteers doesn’t just benefit the organization, it benefits the volunteers and the community as a whole.

Yes, the organization becomes more resilient, able to handle changes and challenges. But the volunteers also feel more engaged, supported and valued. Ultimately, the people being served experience more consistent and effective support.

Back at the food bank, my friend’s absence was a wake-up call. After she returned, the leadership put a plan in place to cross-train volunteers in all the main roles. Months later, when another key volunteer needed time off, someone else seamlessly stepped in. The operation ran smoothly, and the clients never noticed a difference.

A well-prepared, flexible volunteer team is your greatest asset. By cross-training volunteers as a regular part of your volunteer management, you can build a stronger, more adaptable team ready to meet whatever challenges come their way.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.