254034
254999
Volunteer-Matters

There is no single strategy to volunteer success

A multi-pronged approach

Karen Knight - | Story: 531819

Have you ever wished you could find that one single strategy to help you with some aspect of your volunteer program? A “silver bullet”?

In October, I went on holiday to Malta. It was a challenging route for me to get there. I drove from my city of Kamloops to North Vancouver and left my truck with a friend. Then I took a bus, a boat (the Seabus) and the Canada Line rapid transit (subway) train to get to the airport. From there, I took two different planes, one from Vancouver to Frankfurt and one from Frankfurt to Malta. Oh, and in the Frankfurt airport, I had to take another bus between terminals.

Finally, I had a friend pick me up at the Malta airport and drive me to where I was staying. Not including walking a lot, that meant that it took eight different vehicles to get me there—planes, trains and automobiles…and a boat plus my feet. All of them were necessary.

What has this got to do with volunteering strategies, you ask? Many times when I talk with clients or potential clients I am asked to give them a way to recruit volunteers, or the best way to engage volunteers. They are often looking for a single strategy that will get them what they need. Unfortunately, it is only in exceptional circumstances that one strategy will be fully effective. To be successful in recruitment a leader of volunteers needs to employ multiple, often very different, strategies. Simply holding an open house will bring in few volunteers. Posting on social media will bring in a few and so will word of mouth. Each on its own has limited effectiveness.

When those and other strategies are used in combination though, an organization can bring in all the volunteers they need.

I understand, your time is limited. It’s a lot easier to focus on one key method rather than putting time and effort into five or six. Doing so, however, means you have to keep repeating the process. You have to continuously post on social media, for example, to bring a couple people in each time. And the law of diminishing returns comes into play here. After a while, most or all of the people that you are able to reach through one particular strategy will have seen your appeal and the ones who are interested will have already applied.

So, the more often you use that single strategy, the less effective it becomes. You end up spending more time with fewer results than you would if you used multiple strategies.

I’ve just spoken about recruitment so far, but the same principle holds true for many aspects of volunteer management.

Do you need to gather feedback from volunteers? Sending out a survey is one way you can try. You should also set up an online forum on the volunteer page of your website. Have a suggestion box at your building. And… and… and…

I’ve often written about the four ways to show volunteers you appreciate them. Each one of the four ways encompasses several different specific strategies. Again, counting on only one way, regardless of how effective it is at first, will take more time and bring in fewer results in the long-term.

Using more than a single strategy can also improve your program’s DEI. Most organizations right now are trying to ensure they are meeting or exceeding the diversity, equity and inclusion rates for their community.

As people from different cultures and/or world views tend to have differing habits and ways of communicating, using only one way to engage with them (recruiting, communicating, appreciating, etc) will leave out those that operate differently. That can mean that you aren’t tapping into pools of potential volunteers or current volunteers feel they don’t belong or aren’t appreciated. Neither scenario will benefit your program.

There is no one, single, fully successful strategy in leading volunteers. The more methods you use in whatever aspect of your program you’re struggling with, the more likely it is that it will be successful for you and accessible for all.

Take the time up front to develop those multiple methods and employ them all regularly. Once the initial work is done, you’ll find that various strategies will give you that silver bullet you’re looking for.

If you need help, let me know.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Volunteer Matters articles

249255
About the Author

Karen Knight has provided volunteer recruitment, engagement and training for not-for-profit organizations for more than 25 years.

Her professional life has spanned many industries, working in both the private and public sectors in various leadership positions.

Through her passion for making a difference in the world, she has gained decades of experience in not-for-profits as a leader and a board member.

Karen served in Toastmasters International for more than 25 years, in various roles up to district director, where she was responsible for one of the largest Toastmasters districts in the world.

She oversaw a budget of $250,000 and 300 individual clubs with more than 5,000 members. She had 20 leaders reporting directly to her and another 80 reporting to them—all volunteers.

Karen currently serves as vice-president of the board of directors for the Kamloops Therapeutic Riding Association.

After many years working and volunteering with not-for-profits, she found many leaders in the sector have difficulty with aspects of volunteer programs, whether in recruiting the right people, assigning those people to roles that both support the organization’s mission and in keeping volunteers enthusiastic.

Using hands-on experience, combined with extensive study and research, she helps solve challenges such as volunteer recruitment, engagement and training for not-for-profit organizations.

Karen Knight can be contacted at [email protected], or through her website at https://karenknight.ca/.



254262
The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.

Previous Stories



242742


253416