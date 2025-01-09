Using the Ladder of Inference in volunteer engagement

Photo: Pixabay

You’ve been there. In volunteer engagement, we are often faced with making quick decisions in complex situations.

Whether it’s assessing a volunteer’s commitment, resolving conflicts or planning new initiatives, it’s easy to make assumptions based on what seems obvious at the moment. And that often leads to poor decisions. Learning about the "Ladder of Inference" offers a way to avoid automatic assumptions, helping us make decisions grounded in fact rather than on conjecture. This theory can be especially useful in managing volunteer teams, where relationships, motivations, and performance can vary widely.

So what is the Ladder of Inference?

Developed by Chris Argyris, the ladder describes the mental steps we take, often unconsciously, to move from a fact or observation to a conclusion or decision. Imagine a ladder. Each rung represents a stage in our subconscious thinking process, starting with the raw data we observe and ending with the actions we take based on our interpretation of that data. Here are the seven rungs:

1. Observable data: What we actually see, hear, or experience (for example, a volunteer frequently arrives late).

2. Selected data: We notice some details that stand out to us but discount others (noticing only on the fact that the volunteer is late, not considering other behaviour).

3. Add meaning: We begin to interpret the data through our personal lens (maybe concluding that the volunteer lacks commitment).

4. Make assumptions: Based on our interpretation, we assume reasons for the behaviour (because they lack commitment, the volunteer doesn't care about the project).

5. Draw conclusions: We form a solid judgment (this volunteer is unreliable).

6. Adopt beliefs: Our conclusions reinforce existing beliefs (volunteers who are late are therefore disengaged and unreliable).

7. Take action: Finally, we act on these beliefs (reassigning the volunteer, or even terminating them).

Each step is influenced by our past experiences, emotions, and biases. When we jump too quickly up the ladder, we risk making decisions that aren’t grounded in reality. For volunteer leaders, this can lead to misunderstandings, strained relationships, and missed opportunities to support volunteers effectively.

Been there, done that

In my time leading volunteers at Toastmasters International, I saw that a long-term volunteer was less engaged than previously. They missed several meetings, hadn’t been as responsive to emails and seemed distracted during their shifts.

I immediately came to the conclusion they were thinking of quitting. Before I even spoke with them, I began looking for someone to replace them. You might guess how that turned out. The volunteer did quit, reinforcing my belief.

It was only later that I found out they quit because I was trying to replace them. They thought I didn’t like them or their work. The disengagement I saw was actually because of personal issues that were short-term and would not have affected their behaviour much longer.

When you pause and consciously work through the ladder, you’re more likely to avoid my error.

1. Observable data: The volunteer missed meetings and hadn’t responded to emails promptly.

2. Select data: Instead of focusing only on the meetings, I could have looked at their overall contributions. Were they still getting their tasks done? Were there other factors to consider?

3. Add meaning: Instead of assuming lack of interest, I should have thought about what else could have been causing the behaviour.

4. Make assumptions: Instead of assuming they were quitting, I should have actually sat down and had a discussion with them.

5. Draw conclusions: If I had held off until I’d gathered more information, I could have found ways to support the volunteer through their personal struggles.

6. Adopt beliefs: I needed to shift my belief system to one that assumed there was more to the story than I saw.

7. Take action: The action I could have taken – supporting the volunteer during their struggles – would have resulted in keeping an experienced volunteer in a position that they loved, and having that volunteer know that I really cared about them.

Applying the Ladder of Inference to volunteer engagement

We need to add intentionality to our decision-making. Understanding the Ladder of Inference can help us do that. By consciously stepping through each rung of the ladder, we can avoid jumping to conclusions and instead base our decisions on a more complete understanding of the situation.

It requires practice. By regularly reflecting on the decisions you make, especially in moments of stress or conflict, you can begin to notice when you’re jumping up the Ladder too quickly – making assumptions that may not be accurate. Over time, this habit of intentionality helps foster stronger, more trusting relationships with the volunteers.

When we use the Ladder of Inference consciously, we become better at resolving conflicts, supporting volunteers through challenges, and making good decisions. The process helps to ensure that your decisions are based on facts, not assumptions, and creates a more positive environment for everyone.

