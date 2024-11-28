The keys to a successful volunteer information session

Photo: Pixabay

One of the key steps in recruiting volunteers is to hold an information session.

It gives you the chance to showcase your program in front of people who are already somewhat interested, and it also gives you the opportunity for a bit of pre-screening. People who don’t show for the session are unlikely to show up for a shift.

As the information session may be the first direct contact a potential volunteer has with your organization, it’s important that it’s done well. That takes planning.

Here are a few tips:

Volunteer applications—before or after?

I’ve seen it done both ways, and both have their advantages and challenges. If someone has already filled out an application form, it’s easier to contact them to provide logistical details. This can be super helpful if the location or time changes unexpectedly.

The downside is that someone may not feel comfortable completing an application until they know more about the organisation and what they might be doing. Whether you choose to have them do it before the session or just before it ends, think about how you can deal with the challenges that come with that choice.

Pre-session communication

No matter if you are directly contacting people who have already expressed interest, or putting out posts on social media, take some time to think about what the attendees will need to know. Who, what, why, where, when, and how.

Who might be interested? What will the event provide and why would they want to come? Where will it be held (online meeting platform or physical address)? When is it to be held, and for how long? How do they sign on or find the proper room?

Also, ensure that you mention if there are accessibility limitations, or if latecomers will be rebooked for a different session.

The presentation itself

Remember, you will be speaking with people who, just by being there, have expressed an interest in volunteering with you. You need to change interest to desire to action.

• Inspire them. Talk about the impact that they can make in the community. Hey, everyone wants to be a hero! Tell specific stories about the good that volunteers with you have done. Talk about your organization’s vision and mission. Don’t just read off the wording, make it come alive for them.

• Inform them. Show them the opportunities that you have available, and how each contributes to the cause. Explain about what training, support and perks that volunteers receive. In other words, what they get for their investment of time and talent. Tell them what a typical shift looks like. Show them how to sign up.

• Involve them. If at all possible, have them participate. If you’re meeting in person, do a tour of your facility, for example. If you’re meeting online, ask them questions. “How many meals do you think we serve each year?” or “What attracted you to this organization?” The more that an attendee participates, the more connected they will feel to the organization, and the more likely it is they will sign up.

Prepare to answer questions

Take some time before the session to think about what questions a potential volunteer might ask. This gives them trust in your knowledge and leadership, as well as gaining a deeper understanding of your program and its volunteer roles. It also give you more confidence during the session. If you don’t have the answer to a specific question, say so, and tell them when you will get back to them with the answer.

Provide engaging hand-outs

Before the session ends, provide the attendees with materials to take away with them such as flyers and impact reports. In them, highlight the positive outcomes of volunteering with you. Indicate what roles are currently available, time commitments, and other information to help the attendees make an informed decision.

Remember to mention the value that you provide the volunteer, not just what you are looking for from them. These are all things that you touched upon during the presentation, but with more detail or testimonials from current volunteers.

Remember to follow-up

The most common mistake I’ve seen when recruiting volunteers is to lose touch with people who show interest. Even if they don’t sign up with you right away, promptly follow up with them to express gratitude for their participation.

Provide any additional information they may have requested, let them know how to get in touch if they have any questions, and reiterate the positive impact they can have by joining your volunteer team.

Volunteer information sessions are a valuable part of the recruitment process. They give you a chance to inspire, inform and involve people who have already shown that they care about your cause. Done well, they can be the final nudge required to have someone start their volunteering journey with you.

Try it. Good luck, and let me know if you need help.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.