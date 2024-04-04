Maximize your impact in volunteer programs

Photo: Pixabay

Most leaders of volunteers have a great deal to do with very little time.

The key to making this work is to maximize your impact with the actions you take. A great way to achieve this is by leveraging the “80-20 rule”, also known as the Pareto Principle. This principle suggests roughly 80% of results come from 20% of the effort.

When looking at volunteer engagement, that means a significant portion of your impact in the program often stems from a limited number of the actions you take. Understanding the 80-20 rule can help you focus in on those specific actions and thus drive greater impact within your organization with less effort. Here are a few ways to do that.

Identify key priorities

We often find ourselves juggling multiple tasks and responsibilities. Applying the 80-20 rule can help you identify the key priorities that will yield the most significant results. By focusing on the critical 20% of tasks that contribute to 80% of the program's success, leaders can allocate their time and resources more effectively. This might involve streamlining administrative processes, optimizing volunteer recruitment strategies, or strengthening partnerships with key stakeholders.

Invest in high-impact activities

Just as certain volunteers contribute disproportionately to the overall impact of a program (you probably have a few superstars), certain actions taken by leaders can have outsized effects on volunteer engagement and satisfaction. Figure out which of your activities have the most significant influence on volunteer retention, motivation, and performance. Whether it's providing personalized mentorship, timely recognition, or implementing creative training initiatives, investing extra time and resources in these high-impact activities can lead to more engaged and committed volunteers.

Empower and develop key volunteers

You, as a leader, play a crucial role in empowering and developing volunteers to reach their full potential. By focusing on the top 20% of volunteers who demonstrate exceptional commitment and capability, you can provide targeted support and opportunities for growth. This may involve assigning them leadership roles, offering specialized training or mentorship, or involving them in decision-making processes. By investing in the development of high-potential volunteers, you not only strengthen your overall volunteer base but also cultivate future leaders who can drive the mission forward.

Be strategic with delegation and collaboration

Let’s face it, you just can’t do everything yourself without burning out. Leaders of volunteers should strategically delegate tasks and collaborate with key stakeholders—including volunteers —to leverage their strengths and resources. By focusing on the 20% of activities that align with your expertise and leadership skills, you can free up time to focus on high-impact initiatives. That will involve delegating some less impactful tasks to support staff or key volunteers. You could even partner with other organizations to pool resources and expertise. That will allow you to maximize your impact and achieve greater results with limited resources.

Focus on continuous improvement through feedback

Foster open communication channels with volunteers, soliciting their feedback and ideas for improvement. Volunteers often have valuable insights and perspectives that can inform decision-making and shape the direction of your volunteer program. They are the ones with “boots on the ground”. This may involve conducting regular surveys, holding feedback sessions, or establishing advisory committees comprised of top volunteers. By actively listening to their input, you demonstrate respect for their contributions and strengthen their commitment to the organization.

But how do I know which actions have the greatest impact?

It’s not always obvious, is it? I do have a few tips.

• Set clear objectives—What do you want to see in your program? What actions will help you reach those objectives?

• Collect and analyze data—Send out surveys to your volunteers to find out what makes them feel valued and supported. What shift reminders work the best?

• Identify key performance indicators—How will you know if what you’re doing is having an impact? Write these down and check them often.

• Experiment and adapt—Chances are you won’t figure it out right away. Be willing to try things and adjust if they don’t work.

Don’t neglect the other 80%

While focusing on the top 20% of your actions and volunteers is essential, it's also important to continue with the remaining 80%. Although each one may not contribute as significantly on an individual basis, collectively they still play a vital role in supporting the program. They still do need attention and investment, but they don’t need the same amount. Delegating these responsibilities can be a great way of empowering your key volunteers. That way everything gets done, but you still free up your time to focus on high-impact actions.

The 80-20 rule offers you the chance to streamline your volunteer program and helps you maximize your impact. By focusing on the critical 20% of tasks, activities, and volunteers that drive the majority of results, you can allocate your resources more effectively and achieve greater success. Whether it's identifying key priorities, investing in high-impact activities, or empowering top volunteers, applying the principles of the 80-20 rule thoughtfully and strategically, leaders of volunteers can build stronger, more effective volunteer programs that drive positive change in their communities.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.