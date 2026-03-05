Vernon News

Former Vernon motel to be turned into 48-unit supportive housing facility

More supportive housing

Photo: BC Housing More supportive housing is planned for those struggling with homelessness in Vernon. BC Housing said work has started on a new supportive housing building at 3201 24th Ave., the former Polson Park Motel.

More supportive housing is planned for those struggling with homelessness in Vernon.

BC Housing said work has started on a new supportive housing building at 3201 24th Ave., the former Polson Park Motel.

The building will have 48 units, and each will include a private bathroom and kitchenette. Residents will also have access to a shared kitchen, dining area, lounge, staff offices, and spaces for health and wellness programs.

Turning Points Collaborative Society will operate the building and staff will be on site 24 hours a day to support residents.

The building is expected to open in 2028.

The motel was purchased by the province in March 2022 to be used as supportive housing for the city's street entrenched community.

A story by Castanet at the time said BC Housing invested $2.6 million to purchase and renovate the motel, which was bought below appraised value.

BC Housing will also to provide an annual operating subsidy of approximately $1 million.

Turning Points Collaborative Society was tasked with operating the building.

The site had been leased by BC Housing since April 2020 as temporary housing for vulnerable people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Current residents were allowed to remain in the building, the province says.

This will be the fourth such purpose-built supportive housing complex in Vernon.

The most recent supportive housing facility to open is The Willows, at 24th Avenue and 42nd Street. It has 52 units with the capacity to house 58 people

“By pairing safe, affordable homes with consistent, compassionate support, The Willows will be a place where people have the opportunity to rebuild stability, confidence, and a sense of belonging in our community," said Randene Wejr, CEO Turning Points Collaborative Society. "This project reflects community collaboration and our shared values of dignity, equity, fairness, and compassion for all."

The Vernon Housing Needs report identified an estimated 254 to 332 people are currently experiencing homelessness in Vernon. The report also finds that “57 per cent of the housing demand is for rental units, including 21 per cent for market rentals, 25 per cent for non-market housing, and 11 per cent for deeply subsidized or supportive housing.”