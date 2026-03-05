Vernon News
Vernon Mounties ask for help identifying theft suspect
Theft suspect sought
Photo: Vernon RCMP
Vernon RCMP have released the photo of a man they'd like more information about.
Vernon Mounties are asking for public assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a theft investigation.
In a media release issued Thursday, RCMP said a suspect entered a business on 27th Street in Vernon Feb. 24, at around 4 p.m., and allegedly stole more than $600 in tools.
Police are releasing an image of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help to identify him.
If you recognize the person in this photo, please contact Const. Helgerson of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file #2026-3112
