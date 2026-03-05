Vernon RCMP and firefighters face off in second annual charity hockey game
Fire and RCMP take to ice
The Vernon RCMP and local firefighters are hitting the ice once again for the second annual Guns vs. Hoses charity hockey game.
Following a successful debut last year, organizer Ben Suranko hopes the 2026 rematch will draw an even bigger crowd. The puck drops at Kal Tire Place on March 14 at 2 p.m.
"We are looking for a great turnout and we have so many things for the fans to partake in," Suranko said.
Pre-game festivities kick off at 1 p.m., with both teams selling hot dogs and burgers. Fans can also check out police cruisers, ambulances, and fire trucks, or take part in a frisbee toss and win door prizes during the game.
Admission is a minimum $5 donation, with proceeds split between two causes. The RCMP is playing for Cops for Kids, while Vernon Firefighters Local 1517 is supporting the Vernon Firefighter Charitable Society.
"We like to keep things local, so we donate to the B.C. Burn Fund, Vernon Hospice Society, and multiple hospital and lunch programs," said Suranko. "The goal this year is to top the $9,300 raised in 2025."
The firefighters won last year's inaugural matchup, but Suranko expects a tough fight.
"It was close. We took it to them in the first two periods, but they made a big push and almost tied it late," he said.
Tickets are available at the door or online at vernonfirefighters.org.
