Canadian Mental Health Association is available to help people deal with the uncertainty of the times

Help is a phone call away

These are stressful times, but help is available for those impacted by the uncertainty of the world.

As a new war heats up in the Middle East, the turmoil may trigger feelings of dread and anxiety.

But help is only a phone call away through the Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon and District

“It's natural for people to experience anxiety or worry in times of crisis, and this may be part of why they reach out to our services," said Julia Payson, executive director of CMHA Vernon and District. "We know there are things you can do to help take care of your mental health, whether it's accessing health-related services like BounceBack or the Crisis Lines (988 ), or community building that encourages people to affect change in their world."

"Reaching out to others and finding ways to support those in the community are shown to improve mental health in times of uncertainty. So, take care of yourself, support your family and friends, and if you want to, find a way to support community.”

For more information, visit the CMHA Vernon and District website.