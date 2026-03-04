Vernon News

Warmer weather means wood ticks are active in Thompson Okanagan

Watch out for wood ticks

Photo: Facebook Spring is almost here and the warmer temperatures means the return of wood ticks.

March is National Tick Awareness Month, and the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA), is highlighting the importance of tick prevention to help protect pets and the people who care for them.

And as spring progresses, tick populations grow and become more active throughout the Thompson Okanagan region.

Anyone who has lived in the B.C. Interior for any length of time has likely had an encounter with a tick or knows someone who has.

Thompson Rivers University Entomologist Rob Higgins said in an earlier interview with Castanet that the most common area to find ticks is in grasslands, but they can be found in urban environments as well.

“You can definitely pick them up in town, even when you think you're walking in urban areas, because you’re brushing up against grasses on the side of the sidewalks,” he said.

They can be found year-round, but are most likely to bite from March to June.

Ticks will lie in wait on a branch or tall grass, waiting for an unsuspecting person or animal to brush by. They then latch onto their victim and bury their heads under the skin.

Higgins said the best way to remove a tick is to take a pair of forceps or tweezers, slide them under the tick and pull backwards firmly – but not abruptly.

It will often take about 30 seconds of firm pressure to pull the tick out.

Western black legged ticks, a species which Higgins said exists in low numbers in B.C., can carry Lyme disease. Each year, there are around a dozen Lyme cases discovered in the province, but about half those originate from outside the region.

Ticks can also carry other diseases, such as tick paralysis. According to Higgins, this disease mostly affects animals and he said vets and ranchers see cases each year

For more information on wood ticks and how to deal with them, click here and for additional information about National Tick Awareness Month, click here.