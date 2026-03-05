Vernon News

Regional District of North Okanagan launching campaign to keep the beauty of the region

Too good to waste

The Regional District of North Okanagan is launching a community-driven campaign that encourages residents and businesses to take pride in where they live by reducing waste and conserving water.

According to the RDNO, the North Okanagan - Too Good to Waste initiative “is about celebrating where we live and identifying the small steps we can take that have significant impacts.

“The North Okanagan is one of the most beautiful and ecologically unique regions in Canada. From teal-coloured lakes and rolling hills to vibrant communities and rich agricultural lands, it’s a place worth celebrating - and protecting.”

The messaging, developed in partnership with ION Designs, aims to educate residents that whether they are parents, students, outdoor enthusiasts, or business owners, every action has an impact.

“If the 98,000 people in the North Okanagan took one sustainable step each day, it would add over 35 million sustainable actions in one year. Together, we can all build a more sustainable region and support what makes it such a special place,” the RDNO said in a press release.

Every Drop Counts

“While we’re fortunate to live among lakes and rivers, the North Okanagan’s dry climate means every drop of water plays an important role. Our water supply is limited and often strained by overuse,” the RDNO said.

Through Too Good to Waste, residents are encouraged to help preserve this vital resource by adopting simple water-saving habits such as installing rain barrels, choosing drought-tolerant and water wise plants, and fixing leaks.

Conserving water isn’t just practical, it’s a way to show respect for the land we love.

Rethink, Reduce, Reuse

Each year, millions of kilograms of materials end up in area landfills. Most waste can be prevented by rethinking consumption and how people use what they already have.

The Too Good to Waste campaign promotes sustainable consumption to prevent waste and conserve resources, and educates residents on what goes where to keep items out of our landfills. Reducing waste helps keep our communities clean, our natural spaces thriving, and supports the growth of a local circular economy.

The RDNO encourages all residents to live more sustainably and find out how to help click here.