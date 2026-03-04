Vernon News

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP arrest suspect after alleged shooting of Lumby man on Tuesday night

Photo: File photo Vernon RCMP has made one arrest of a suspect in a shooting in Lumby on Tuesday night.

One suspect has been arrested after a shooting in Lumby that prompted a significant police presence Tuesday evening.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating a shooting that occurred around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

RCMP received reports of shots fired on Schwartz Road in Lumby, where a 60-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Members of the RCMP's Southeast District Emergency Response Team were deployed to assist officers around 7 p.m. and the suspect was located and safely arrested without incident.

"It’s still early in our investigation, but our initial findings suggested this was an isolated incident with no risk to the broader public,” said Const. Chris Terleski. “As part of the ongoing investigation, we’ve secured a residence in the area that is believed to be connected to the incident.”

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Lumby office of the RCMP at 250-547-2151 and quote file number 2026-1108.