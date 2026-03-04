Vernon News

Gas prices have spiked in the Thompson Okanagan

Big jump at the pump

Photo: The Canadian Press On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched bombing attacks on Iran, sending shockwaves through the oil and gas industry

How high will it go?

That is the question as motorists watch the price at the pump skyrocket partially due to the Trump administration's military action against Iran.

Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy, said the attacks have “destabilized global energy markets and driven up the price of oil.”

And for Thompson Okanagan motorists, the proof is at the pump.

Not too long ago, Vernon motorists were filling up with some of the cheapest gas in the province, if not the country.

Gas hit a low of 109.9 cents a litre, in a weeks long see-saw of pricing that saw gas jump to the low to mid-130 cents a litre, before working their way down again.

But as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, gasbuddy.com was showing the majority of stations were selling for between 135.9 and 157.9 cents a litre with the average price in BC at 162.1 cents a litre.

Most stations in Kelowna have settled at 156.9, while Penticton drivers are shelling out 149.9 cents a litre and Kamloops motorists were paying between 142.9 and 158.9 cents a litre.

But all is not doom and gloom.

De Haan said as of Monday, the price of oil jumped by five per cent because of the attacks but “there is not necessarily need for alarm...oil prices are seeing mostly a measured response.”

De Haan said the biggest threat right now is disruptions to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz “a vital waterway that gives access to much of the world's oil...20 per cent of the world's oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.”

De Haan noted that many ships are not sailing through the strait due to the uncertainty “that Iran could launch an attack on vessels” in the straight.

“Nobody has confidence right now to sail through the straight and that is why oil prices are reacting,” De Haan said, adding the United States and possibly other countries need to secure the strait to allow for safe sailing.

De Haan said prices typically increase in the spring as refineries switch to “summer gas” which is more expensive to refine, adding to the jump in price.