Volunteers needed to help design agriculture park in Vernon

Photo: Contributed The sncecmatqtn agriculture park is being developed and needs volunteers

Vernon residents have the chance to play a role in shaping the future of a local park.

The Friends of sncecmatqtn Agriculture Park (FoSAP) is hosting a general meeting on Tuesday, March 24, to recruit volunteers for a new leadership committee.

Sponsored by the BX Swan Lake Community Association, the committee will oversee projects dedicated to agricultural education, First Nations heritage, and wildlife habitat restoration.

The name sncecmatqtn (pronounced sin-ka-ma-tink) translates to place of the small trees in Nsyilxcən, the language of the Syilx people.

The 55-acre property, formerly known as the BX Press or the Hassard Farm, was purchased by the Regional District of North Okanagan in 2021. The goal was to preserve the land's rich agricultural history while restoring its natural ecology.

By transitioning from a private orchard to a public agriculture park, the project aims to bridge the gap between modern farming and traditional Indigenous land stewardship.

FoSAP’s mission focuses on enhancing food security through regenerative agriculture and fostering Indigenous reconciliation through collaborative land stewardship.

Key areas of focus for the park include regenerative agriculture (implementing permaculture and climate-aware farming), Indigenous heritage (highlighting First Nations traditions, foods, and practices), ecological restoration (protecting wetlands and maintaining local habitats) and education by establishing apprenticeship programs for families and students.

The meeting will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the main meeting room of the Okanagan Regional Library in Vernon.