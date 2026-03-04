Vernon News

Community Foundation North Okanagan on the hunt for new members of its Smart and Caring community committee

Thoughtful members needed

Photo: Contributed Community Foundation North Okanagan has an open call for community-minded professionals to help guide grant decisions.

Community Foundation North Okanagan (CFNO) is on the lookout for new volunteers.

The foundation is seeking four new volunteer members for its Smart and Caring Community Grants Program Review Committee.

The program supports local charities and non-profits working to strengthen communities across the North Okanagan. Committee members play an important role in reviewing applications and helping shape grant recommendations.

"Strong grant making depends on thoughtful community perspectives,” said Leanne Hammond, CFNO executive director. “We are looking for dependable people who care about this region and want to help ensure local

charitable funding is directed where it can do the most good.”

Reliable individuals who care deeply about community wellbeing are being sought for the volunteer positions.

Applicants who work in the non-profit sector are encouraged to apply, particularly those with experience or insight in the arts and culture, social services, and mental health sectors.

To apply, and to learn more about the position, visit cfno.org/volunteer.