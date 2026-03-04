Vernon News

Seismic Mountain Festival returns to SilverStar this spring

10-day long festival returns

Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort The Seismic Spring Mountain Festival will be back at SilverStar in late March.

A mountain festival of Seismic proportions is coming to SilverStar.

The 10-day long Seismic mountain festival will be running again, from March 27 to April 5 at SilverStar Mountain.

This celebration of mountain culture with a mix of sport, music, art, and culinary experiences is designed for adventurers, families and festival-goers of all ages.

Every event is free admittance.

"Seismic is a celebration of mountain culture,” said Nicole Vander Doelen, communications and PR specialist. “We’re bringing together sport, music, food and art for a festival that’s all about community and unforgettable memories.”

Highlights of the festival include:

Sports: Salomon Rail Jam, Sovereign2SilverStar, Teck Okanagan Zone Finals

Music, Art and Culture: Free live music from seven different artists, Vancouver International Film Festival, Paint and Sip

Food: BBQ, Apertivo Hour at d'argento, wine dinner

Mountain Fun: Apres zone and beer gardens, themed days (costumes, retro and western days), and park challenges.

The full Seismic schedule can be found here.

Additionally, Spring Queening will return. The massive takeover at Silver Queen launches on April 1 and stays open for three extra weeks of spring park riding. The celebration will bring weekly BBQs, DJ sets, mountain-top camping and other special events.