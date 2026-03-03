Vernon News

Air quality warning issued to Vernon due to "elevated coarse particulate matter"

Photo: Bowen Assman Cloudy skies has prompted an air quality advisory for Vernon

Vernon residents are being advised of an air quality warning due to elevated coarse particulate matter.

Exposure to the coarse particulate matter is a concern for infants, older adults, individuals with chronic conditions (such as asthma, COPD, heart disease and diabetes), respiratory infections, along with those who are pregnant.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the warning has ended.

"Anyone experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing, should follow the advice of their health care provider," said a joint release from Interior Health, BC Government and First Nations Health Authority. "Staying indoors helps to reduce exposure."

The warning will be in place until Wednesday, March 4, as current weather conditions are expected to persist all day.

For real-time observations, check out the air quality dashboard.