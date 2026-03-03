Vernon News

"Strengthening cultural reconnection:" Federal government pouring $2.14 million in funds to support Okanagan Indian Band's youth empowerment programs

The Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) is receiving more than $2 million from the federal government to bolster Indigenous-led crime prevention and community safety.

At an event at the Head of the Lake Hall on Tuesday, Kelowna MP Stephen Fuhr announced $2.14 million in funding through the Crime Prevention Action Fund (CPAF). The investment is designed to support youth aged 14 to 25 through culturally-grounded programming.

"This is about energizing the OKIB's social infrastructure to give youth opportunities," said Fuhr. " Setting kids on a path early on delivers better outcomes in the long run"

OKIB Chief Dan Wilson noted that while the band's Youth Council will lead the decision-making process, the funds will immediately support initiatives like summer cultural camps.

The OKIB will be partnering with numerous organizations to help distribute the funding. Examples include the Red Road Treatment Centre (for wellness supports and shared training), School Districts 22 and 23 (for cultural safety advocacy), the Secwepemc Nation (for annual cultural camps and youth exchanges) and much more.

"Everything that we do here is grounded in our culture and our identity, and the more that we can gather and share our stories, our protocols, our laws, to build a safer community, that's what we're endeavouring to do," said Jami Tonasket, community safety coordinator with the OKIB.

"We understand that we can't do that alone, so it is really about collaboration and partnership with numerous organizations to create those relationships and partnerships to support our community members throughout our territory."

The CPAF is part of the national crime prevention strategy, which supports evidence-based interventions to address risk factors among vulnerable populations. More information can be found here.