Vernon News

'Each piece tells a story': Survivors to showcase powerful artwork at Archway Society event

Healing through art

Photo: Castanet file photo Artwork featured in the 2024 Creatrix Rising exhibit. The event will be back again in 2026.

The powerful artwork of women survivors of domestic and sexual violence will be on display in Vernon.

Presented by the Archway Society for Domestic Peace, the event will run March 7-14 at the Caetani Cultural Centre.

The event started because women with lived experience wanted a chance to create art, and Archway

volunteers wanted to help make that possible. The program gives participants a safe, welcoming space to

tell their stories, express themselves, and find healing through art.

“Art has been used though out history to tell stories, process emotions and reduce stress. Being a part of

this program means I have been able to witness the power of art in the face of trauma first hand," said Creatrix Rising coordinator Cindy Klassen.

"How the act of simply offering space to explore and be creative has impacted the blossoming artists in amazing. Each piece tells it’s own story of resilience, courage, and freedom to create."

Admission is by donation, with proceeds supporting Archway's programs. More information can be found at archwaysociety.ca/events.