Vernon man charged with attempted murder to return to court

Accused shooter in court

Photo: Ben Low-On Johan Giesbrecht Friesen being arrested on May 15, 2025 at a gas station in Falkland.

A Vernon man charged with attempted murder will be back in court March 4 to set a trial date.

Johan Giesbrecht Friesen is currently navigating three separate criminal cases across the North Okanagan.

The most serious charges stem from a shooting at a lookout near Bella Vista Road and Okanagan Hills Boulevard on May 14, 2025, near The Rise.

At a prior bail hearing, court heard three Good Samaritans intervened in a domestic altercation after hearing a woman screaming for help from a parked vehicle. While the witnesses were assisting the woman, the suspect reportedly returned in a Dodge Journey and opened fire.

"All parties ducked behind a car. The Dodge then sped off westbound on Bella Vista Road toward Okanagan Lake," alleged a Crown prosecutor at a court hearing in late May.

One witness reported hearing eight shots, which left two vehicles riddled with bullet holes.

No one was seriously injured and Friesen was arrested the following day at a gas station in Falkland.

He has since been charged with unlawfully discharging a firearm, attempted murder with a firearm, discharge a firearm with intent to wound/disfigure, aggravated assault, and four additional firearm-related counts.

He was released on bail and in September, he was re-arrested for a separate incident in Falkland, where he was charged with uttering threats to burn, destroy or damage property.

Friesen also faces a third charge of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm related to an incident in Chase Creek. He is not currently in custody.