Wildfire mitigation taking place at Coldstream Ranch

Photo: Contributed Works has already begun at Coldstream Ranch for fire mitigation and range improvement.

Fire mitigation work has begun at Coldstream Ranch.

Work has already begun at the 1.5-3.5 kilometre stretch on the King Edward Forest Service Road, following the successful completion of another section of the Ranch last year.

The project is aimed to protect the community, local forests, and cattle from wildfire risks.

"Public safety is the top priority,” said a spokesperson for Coldstream Ranch. “By reducing fire hazards on our lands, we are helping protect homes, cattle, wildlife, and the long-term health of our forests. Residents, and visitors are asked to stay clear of working areas and heavy equipment for their safety.”

During the current phase, crews are thinning trees and removing underbrush to reduce fuel loads and improve forest health. After harvest has been completed, the areas will be grass seeded to improve forage for cattle.

Residents are reminded to adhere to posted signage, and keep a safe distance from all equipment and active working areas.

The project is aimed to be complete by early April.