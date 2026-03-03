285173
North Okanagan athletes finish with 12 medals at BC Winter Games

Regional pride at BC Games

Bowen Assman - Mar 2, 2026 / 7:00 pm | Story: 601549

North Okanagan athletes made their mark at the 2026 BC Winter Games in Trail-Rossland, returning home with 12 medals from the four-day event.

Events w ereheld in numerous gymnasiums, centres and Sk Clubs across the Kootenay area, with the opening ceremonies taking place in Cominco Arena in Trail.

The medalists from the North Okanagan are:

Gold

  • Adam Mizuyabu (Vernon): Judo Shiai

Silver

  • Leila Nasipayko-Shippam (Vernon): Alpine Skiing (Giant Slalom)
  • Bryce and Kaydn Dunbar (Vernon): Curling
  • Sam Dooley (Coldstream): Freestyle Skiing (Big Air, Combined, and Combined Park)
  • Luxe Cusack (Coldstream): Rhythmic Gymnastics (Western Stream Ball)

Bronze

  • Leo Markson (Vernon): Biathlon Sprint
  • Emily Harvey (Armstrong): Judo Nage No Kata
  • Kieran Terleski (Coldstream): Freestyle Skiing (Moguls)
  • Nolan Labelle (Coldstream): Judo Shiai
  • Sam Dooley (Coldstream): Freestyle Skiing (Rail Jam)

The Games, held every two years, serve as a premier platform for young athletes to compete at a provincial level. Greater Vernon last hosted the Winter Games in 2023.

