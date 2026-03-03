Vernon News
North Okanagan athletes finish with 12 medals at BC Winter Games
Regional pride at BC Games
Photo: BC Winter Games
Hundreds of athletes competed at the BC Winter Games in Rossland and Trail, where 12 from the North Okanagan won medals.
North Okanagan athletes made their mark at the 2026 BC Winter Games in Trail-Rossland, returning home with 12 medals from the four-day event.
Events w ereheld in numerous gymnasiums, centres and Sk Clubs across the Kootenay area, with the opening ceremonies taking place in Cominco Arena in Trail.
The medalists from the North Okanagan are:
Gold
- Adam Mizuyabu (Vernon): Judo Shiai
Silver
- Leila Nasipayko-Shippam (Vernon): Alpine Skiing (Giant Slalom)
- Bryce and Kaydn Dunbar (Vernon): Curling
- Sam Dooley (Coldstream): Freestyle Skiing (Big Air, Combined, and Combined Park)
- Luxe Cusack (Coldstream): Rhythmic Gymnastics (Western Stream Ball)
Bronze
- Leo Markson (Vernon): Biathlon Sprint
- Emily Harvey (Armstrong): Judo Nage No Kata
- Kieran Terleski (Coldstream): Freestyle Skiing (Moguls)
- Nolan Labelle (Coldstream): Judo Shiai
- Sam Dooley (Coldstream): Freestyle Skiing (Rail Jam)
The Games, held every two years, serve as a premier platform for young athletes to compete at a provincial level. Greater Vernon last hosted the Winter Games in 2023.
Regional pride at BC GamesVernon - 7:00 pm
