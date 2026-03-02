Vernon News

Local development company planning 18-acre master-planned community "unlike anything previously developed" in Vernon

'Once-in-a-generation'

Photo: Contributed The 18-acre property off Kal Road in Vernon includes Kal Tire's head office and BNA Brewing

A local real estate development company has high hopes for an 18-acre site in Vernon.

Arrowleaf Real Estate has submitted an Official Community Plan (OCP) amendment and rezoning application to the City of Vernon for Via District, a mixed-use, master-planned community.

The development is a mix of residential, commercial, hospitality, and community uses "designed to meet the region’s accelerating growth and long-term housing and employment needs and to revitalize a low-density commercial and industrial area into a vibrant, mixed-use district," said a release from Arrowleaf.

The property off Kalamalka Road is on the current home of Kal Tire's head office and BNA Brewing. The development aims to include purpose-built rental housing, condo residences, retail, office, hotel and community amenities.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to thoughtfully deliver density, housing diversity, and amenities in a

way that supports the city’s long-term vision while raising the bar for development in the North Okanagan,”

said Andrew Kurbis, executive managing director of Arrowleaf Real Estate.

“It’s rare to have close to 20 acres under single ownership in such a central, connected location. This master plan is about creating an entirely new community fabric for Vernon, one that reflects how people want to live, work, and access services today and in the future.”

Arrowleaf completed its first community engagement event in Sept, 2025. Phase one construction is anticipated for 2027.

More information on the development can be found at viadistrict.com.