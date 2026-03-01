Vernon News

City of Enderby issues precautionary water advisory as treatment plant undergoes repairs

Photo: Pixabay A water quality advisory has been issued by the City of Enderby starting Monday afternoon.

The City of Enderby has issued a precautionary water quality advisory as emergency repairs are carried out at the water treatment plant.

In a news release, the city said the advisory would take effect on Monday, March 2 at 12 p.m.

The city said it will rely on its backup groundwater source while repairs are carried out, which only receives one form of disinfection.

The city said those with weakened immune systems or wishing additional protection should boil water for at least a minute or use an alternate source and use hand sanitizer after washing their hands when drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages or when brushing teeth.

The advisory is expected to remain in effect for three to five days until the repairs have been completed and the water treatment plant has returned to potable status.