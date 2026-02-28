Vernon News

Local MP encourages better use of Vernon Army Camp

Camp can be better utilized

Photo: Scott Anderson Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee MP Scott Anderson is applauding local officials for their calls to have the Vernon Army Camp more fully utilized.

Making better use of the DND facilities in Vernon is a “no brainer” for Scott Anderson.

The Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee MP is applauding local officials for their calls to have the Vernon Army Camp more fully utilized.

Anderson, who was a captain the BC Dragoon reserves before retiring, thanked Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming, city council and the board of the Regional District of North Okanagan saying he supports their endorsement of making better use of the army camp at the south end of town.

Anderson pointed out that Cumming received unanimous support from council at its regular meeting Monday, Feb. 23, to send a letter of support to Defence Minister David McGuinty seeking an increase in the utilization of the Vernon camp.

Anderson’s office has sent letters to all regional municipalities, district and areas, as well as the Okanagan Indian Band, asking for similar letters of support.

“Given the government’s plan to increase our reserve force posture from 28,000 to as many as 400,000 personnel over the next decade, reopening our base to its full potential seems like a no-brainer,” said Anderson. “Not only will it help house over 1,000 military personnel on either a rotational or permanent basis, but its opening will significantly boost regional economic activity.”

Along with being a former military officer Anderson has an academic background in strategic studies. He holds a seat on the Standing Committee for National Defence in Ottawa, and said he has corresponded with McGuinty’s office on an ongoing basis over this and other defence matters.

“My hope is to build support for operationalizing the former military camp,” said Anderson. “Most of the infrastructure is already in place, and the Department of National Defence will save tens of millions of dollars by investing here instead of starting from scratch elsewhere.”

The federal government is expanding the number of people in the armed force, “and there’s going to be a strategy to add significantly to the reservists,” said Cumming at Monday’s council meeting, pointing out the B.C. Dragoons are housed at the Vernon camp, which is also home to summer cadets from across Canada who arrive for weeks of instruction at the camp’s Summer Training Centre.

Anderson said McGuinty has expressed renewed investment in its military services, and it’s believed at least $20 million would flow into B.C. over the next several years as bases are revitalized, and shipbuilding and maintenance increase to new levels.