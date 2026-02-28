Vernon News

RCAF helicopter assists Vernon Search and Rescue in saving stranded sledder

Chopper used in rescue

Photo: VSAR Facebook Vernon Search and Rescue called in a helicopter to assist in the rescue of a snowmobiler Friday night.

“He had, unfortunately, damaged his machine and was unable to get back out of the deep drainage he was in and get back to his group,” said a post on the VSAR Facebook page.

“During this response, we deployed our snowmobile team into the search area — and alongside our members was an operator from the Hunters Range Snowmobile Association. When the call comes in, they answer — and that kind of collaboration makes all the difference. It really does take a village to bring someone home safely.”

Crews also had to deal with avalanche hazards during the rescue.

With newer snow and recent wind loading of snow packs, avalanches on low slopes and in the trees were of concern. VSAR connected with an avalanche safety officer from Revelstoke Search and Rescue who provided oversight for the search.

With terrain being of serious concern, rescuers opted for a helicopter rescue.

“North Shore Search And Rescue tried their best to assist but in the end, we received assistance from RCAF 442 Rescue Squadron from Comox. As it happens, they were returning from an eerily similar task in the Quesnel area with Quesnel Search & Rescue,” the post said.

VSAR also presented some possibly life-saving advice to those heading to the backcountry, noting that at this time of year, avalanche conditions can change quickly — especially with the unpredictable weather patterns as of late.

“Rapid warming, heavy new snow, rain at elevation, winds and freeze-thaw cycles all contribute to unstable snowpacks. Even slopes that appeared safe days ago may no longer be,” VSAR said.

Before heading into the backcountry, remember the "Three T's."

Take the essentials.

Carry the appropriate safety equipment for your activity. In avalanche terrain, that means a transceiver (beacon), probe, and shovel — and they should be on your person, not in your pack.

Training.

Having the gear isn’t enough. Know how to use it — and ensure everyone in your group does too. Practice matters. Avalanche rescue is time critical, and your partners are your immediate rescue team.

Trip Plan.

Tell someone where you’re going, your intended route, and when you plan to return. Check avalanche forecasts and weather conditions before you leave, and adjust your plan accordingly.

“It’s also important to remember that search and rescue cannot always 'swoop in' for an immediate rescue. Weather, visibility, terrain and ongoing hazard conditions can delay response times. You are your own first-line of safety,” the post said.

“Be prepared. Carry emergency supplies. Have extra layers, food, water and the equipment necessary to shelter in place if needed. Plan for the possibility that you may have to stay longer than expected.

"The mountains will always be there. Make sure you are too.”