Vernon News

Vernon Vipers top BCHL in average attendance

Photo: Lisa Mazurek Photo Fans have continued to fill up Vernon's Kal Tire Place to cheer on the Vipers, despite a less-than-stellar season

Despite a season in the doldrums of the standings in the BCHL, the Vernon Vipers continue to pull in fans to Kal Tire Place.

According to HockeyDB, the Vipers are the only team in the league with an average of over 2,000 fans a game.

Vernon, has averaged 2,140 fans to each home game this year, which is its highest mark since the 2008-09 season, when they had 1,185 on average. Kal Tire Place has a capacty of just over 3,000.

However, the statistics come with caveats, and Vernon's attendance numbers were unavailable in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

"Attendance is based on numbers from a team or league, either released as an official yearly per-game average figure, or compiled into an average from individual boxscore attendance," said HockeyDB. "In some cases when boxscore attendance is unavailable for a small number of games, the attendance is computed omitting the missing games and annotated as approximate."

Rounding out the top five are the Chilliwack Chiefs (1,925), Trail Smoke Eaters (1,590), Cranbrook Bucks (1,538) and the league leader in points, Cowichan Valley Capitals (1,342).

At the other end of the spectrum is the Powell River Kings (who is the second-worst team in the league by record), averaging 550 a game.