Spallumcheen to launch spring chipping program

Photo: File photo The Township of Spallumcheen Public Works Department will be going through the community to chip yard prunings and tree branches starting March 30.

“This is not a tree removal service and is designed to assist with prunings and branches only,” said a press release.

The public works crew will be in Stepping Stones subdivision on March 30 – 31; Udy subdivision April 1, in the morning and in the McLeod subdivision on April 1 – 2.

In order to receive this service, the township requests residents:

Neatly stack the material adjacent to the roadway with the butt ends of the material facing the street (approximately one metre from the edge of pavement).

Ensure that the material does not exceed 4 inches in diameter.

Do not include any material containing nails or other metal components.

Do not tie the material with wire.

No stumps.

No material contaminated with dirt.

No tangled piles or excessive volumes of more than three meters long by three meters wide by 1.5 meters high. This may result in material being left. A maximum chipping time of 20 minutes per lot will be followed.

Property owners can hire a chipper or haul to the landfill any excessive materials.

Residents can contact the Regional District of North Okanagan at 250-550-3700 to find what alternate disposal methods are available.

To respect the environment and neighbours residents are asked to not burn any unwanted materials.

Anyone wanting to keep the wood chips is must tell the township in advance.

For more information on the chipping program, call 250-546-3013 or 1-866-546-3013 (toll free).