Vernon News

Coldstream warning drivers Google Maps is giving them bad directions

Google Maps gets it wrong

Photo: District of Coldstream The District of Coldstream is advising motorists, residents, and visitors that Google Maps currently shows incorrect route guidance for accessing residences and locations off Aberdeen Road.

Google Maps is giving motorists bad directions in Coldstream.

The District of Coldstream is advising that Google Maps currently shows incorrect route guidance for accessing residences and locations off Aberdeen Road.

The district has become aware that Google Maps is directing drivers to routes through private property and open fields to access Rendell Drive, Shamanski Drive, Paisley Drive, Heritage Lane and Stenquist Park.

These routes are not legal or safe public access points.

To ensure safety and respect private property, the public is advised that:

Rendell Drive, Shamanski Drive, Paisley Drive, Heritage Lane, and Stenquist Park may be accessed only via Aberdeen Road off Highway 6 (see above map.) There is no access via Kalamalka Road.

Do not park and walk through private property.

Do not drive through fields or unestablished routes, even if suggested by navigation apps.

District crews are installing additional signage in the area to help guide motorists to the correct access points. Motorists are reminded to follow posted construction signage and traffic control personnel directions at all times.

For current project statuses, visit the district project webpage.