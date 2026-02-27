Vernon News

Vernon Vipers are looking to secure the final playoff spot in their division

Vipers take on Warriors

The Vernon Vipers will take on the West Kelowna Warriors tonight at Royal LePage Place as they battle for a playoff spot.

The Vipers sit seven points behind the Cranbrook Bucks for the final Interior West playoff spot but hold three games in hand.

The Warriors have also ready clinched a playoff spot on the BC Hockey League.

The Vipers (11-25-7-0) are currently in last place of the BCHL Interior Division West, while the Warriors (33-8-2-0) sit at the top of the division.

The Warriors are currently three points behind the league-leading Cowichan Valley Capitals (34-9-3-0) but have three games in hand which is crucial for securing home ice advantage throughout the Fred Page Cup playoffs.

In their last outing, the Vipers fell 4-2 to the Trail Smoke Eaters while the Warriors recorded their fifth straight victory, defeating the Sherwood Park Crusaders 6-2.

The Vipers will be back at Kal Tire Place Saturday to face the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, who are also looking to clinch the final division play off spot.

For tickets to Saturday's game, click here.

- with files from the Vernon Vipers