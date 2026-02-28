Vernon News

Footage from Vernon in 1958 shows how much the city has grown over the years

The Vernon of yesteryear

Today's trip down Memory Lane travels through Vernon in 1958.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has black and white footage of the city and surrounding area that he converted to a digital format.

The film shows long-lost sights such as the old Hudson's Bay building on 32nd Street, the Vernon Public School and the former brick post office site that was demolished a year after the footage was taken.

The clock from the post office tower currently resides in the Vernon Museum.

The film also shows the northern end of Kalmalka Lake, with only a smattering of buildings as well as a view of Vernon from where the Allan Brooks Nature Centre currently sits.

The surrounding hills are devoid of any development, illustrating just how much Vernon has grown over the years.

Car buffs will also enjoy some of the everyday cars in the footage that today are considered classics.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].