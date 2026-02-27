Big Cheese Chef Challenge is underway on Armstrong-Spallumcheen
Who will be the big cheese?
The Big Cheese Chef Challenge is back.
The popular culinary competition brings together chefs from across Armstrong and Spallumcheen in a delicious celebration of creativity, craftsmanship and Canadian cheese.
Running through March 28, the challenge invites the public to visit participating restaurants, taste featured grilled cheese and mac and cheese creations, and cast their vote for the coveted People’s Choice Award.
This year’s lineup features a range of local talent.
Grilled Cheese Competitors:
- Askew’s Foods – The Pepperoni Melt Down
- 27supperclub – The Barbacoa Dip
- Village Dairy – The Butchers Daughter
- The Clove Restaurant – Le Tabarnak
- Farmstrong Cider Company – Smokin’ Gouda Orchard Melt
- PV Blvd Coffee – Grilled Cheese Pizazz
- The Wild Oak Cafe – The Ruby Balsamic Grilled Cheese
- Armstrong General Store - Holy Cluck! Cheesy Katsu Melt
Mac & Cheese Competitors:
- The Clove Restaurant – Clove Clove Clove Mac & Cheese
- Farmstrong Cider Company – Mama Hal’s Fried Chicken Mac & Cheese
- PV Blvd Coffee – Cream Cheese & Butter Noodles
“Each entry highlights cheeses made with 100% Canadian milk, with participating chefs incorporating selections from Village Dairy as part of the competition requirements,” said a press release from Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce.
Voting is now open, with ballots available online via QR code at participating locations, as well as in-person ballots at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce.
“The Chef Challenge is a wonderful way to showcase the incredible culinary talent in our community,” says Kim Magarvey, chamber president. “It connects residents and visitors with our local businesses while celebrating BC dairy and the creativity of our amazing local chefs.”
For more information, click here or follow the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce on social media.
More Vernon News
- Who will be the big cheese?Armstrong-Spallumcheen - 12:00 pm
- China suspends some tariffs Ottawa - 11:53 am
- Vehicle found by MountiesKelowna - 11:52 am
- Incentives to go electricCentral Okanagan - 11:51 am
- Mountain hunting expo hereSouth Okanagan - 11:45 am
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$699,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Cecil Shuswap BC SPCA >
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library