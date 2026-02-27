Vernon News

Big Cheese Chef Challenge is underway on Armstrong-Spallumcheen

Who will be the big cheese?

Photo: Pexels The Big Cheese Chef Challenge is back. The popular culinary competition brings together chefs from across Armstrong and Spallumcheen in a delicious celebration of creativity, craftsmanship and Canadian cheese.

Running through March 28, the challenge invites the public to visit participating restaurants, taste featured grilled cheese and mac and cheese creations, and cast their vote for the coveted People’s Choice Award.

This year’s lineup features a range of local talent.

Grilled Cheese Competitors:

Askew’s Foods – The Pepperoni Melt Down

27supperclub – The Barbacoa Dip

Village Dairy – The Butchers Daughter

The Clove Restaurant – Le Tabarnak

Farmstrong Cider Company – Smokin’ Gouda Orchard Melt

PV Blvd Coffee – Grilled Cheese Pizazz

The Wild Oak Cafe – The Ruby Balsamic Grilled Cheese

Armstrong General Store - Holy Cluck! Cheesy Katsu Melt

Mac & Cheese Competitors:

The Clove Restaurant – Clove Clove Clove Mac & Cheese

Farmstrong Cider Company – Mama Hal’s Fried Chicken Mac & Cheese

PV Blvd Coffee – Cream Cheese & Butter Noodles

“Each entry highlights cheeses made with 100% Canadian milk, with participating chefs incorporating selections from Village Dairy as part of the competition requirements,” said a press release from Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce.

Voting is now open, with ballots available online via QR code at participating locations, as well as in-person ballots at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce.

“The Chef Challenge is a wonderful way to showcase the incredible culinary talent in our community,” says Kim Magarvey, chamber president. “It connects residents and visitors with our local businesses while celebrating BC dairy and the creativity of our amazing local chefs.”

For more information, click here or follow the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce on social media.