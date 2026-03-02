Vernon News

43rd Avenue Corridor Improvement Project will start Monday

Big road project to begin

Photo: File photo Construction on the 43rd Avenue Corridor Improvement Project will begin Monday.

Construction on Vernon's 43rd Avenue Corridor Improvement Project will begin Monday.

According to the City of Vernon, the “transportation initiative will support Vernon’s growing community and enhance connections to the new Active Living Centre. The project will improve safety, traffic flow and mobility between the Alexis Park neighbourhood and Vernon’s core.”

Work includes underground utility upgrades, a new multi-use pathway, intersection improvements and enhanced traffic-control features. Construction is expected to be completed later this summer.

“Once finished, the corridor will offer smoother vehicle movement, safer walking and cycling routes, and improved access to nearby neighbourhoods and amenities,” the city said in a press release.

What to expect during construction:

Single-lane alternating traffic will be maintained in each direction throughout the project.

Traffic-control personnel and signage will guide motorists and help maintain safety for all road users.

Temporary traffic signals will be installed at Alexis Park Drive and 43rd Avenue to accommodate changes in traffic flow.

Minor delays are expected. Drivers are encouraged to plan extra travel time or use alternate routes.

A temporary closure at the 35th Street intersection is anticipated during March Break (anticipated from March 16-27) to allow for underground utility work while school is not in session. During this closure, eastbound traffic will still be permitted to exit from 35th Street onto 43rd Avenue.

Drivers are reminded to follow all posted signage, slow down in construction zones, and remain alert for workers, pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users.

As construction season ramps up, additional projects will begin throughout the community. Residents are encouraged to plan ahead, allow extra time when travelling, and exercise caution in work zones.

For more information on this year’s infrastructure projects, click here.