Construction underway for Splatsin show home in Enderby

Show home taking shape

Photo: Splatsin Work is progressing on Splatsin Homes show home on Vernon Street in Enderby.

Work is progressing on the Splatsin Homes show home on Vernon Street in Enderby.

Splatsin provided an update on the project on its Facebook page.

“Splatsin Homes represents an innovative, Indigenous-led approach to housing that blends modern design, sustainability, and community-focused development," said a post on the Splatsin website.

"The show home will play a key role in demonstrating how Indigenous-owned housing initiatives can deliver high-quality outcomes while supporting economic development and long-term community resilience."

On Feb. 17, the Splatsin Development Corporation (SDC) construction team completed the forming and pouring of the strip footings for the Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) foundation.

By Feb. 24, installation of the ICF basement walls was nearing completion, with the final rows placed ahead of the concrete pour.

“These ICF blocks are assembled, reinforced with rebar, and filled with concrete to create a high-performance, energy-efficient foundation system. The result is exceptional strength, superior insulation, and long-term durability — key features of the Splatsin Homes building approach,” the post said.

“Once poured, these walls will form the solid base of the home as construction continues above grade and the full structure begins to take shape.”

