Vernon News

Salmon Arm, Vernon see record warmth

Temperature records broken

Photo: Chelsey Mutter FILE-Kal Lake, seen from the Rail Trail.

A strong frontal system swept across B.C. this week, bringing heavy snow to Southern Interior mountain passes as well as powerful winds and record-breaking warmth to some communities.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, Rogers Pass saw a notable amount of snow with 16 centimetres falling from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27.

Also significant were wind gusts recorded at 98 km/h in Hope and 94 km/h in Lytton. Other notable gusts included 85 km/h at Smithers Airport, 81 km/h in Prince George, 76 km/h at Ootsa Lake, 69 km/h at Tatlayoko Lake and 67 km/h in Quesnel.

While some areas saw warmth and wind set new daily temperature records on Feb. 26.

In Salmon Arm, a new record of 15.2 C was set, surpassing the old record of 10.6 C from 1932.

In Vernon, the temperature reached 11.7 C, beating the previous record of 10.7 C set in 2005.

In the Cache Creek area the temperature hit 13.5 C, breaking the previous record of 12 C set in 1980.