Senior leaders added to strengthen Okanagan Science Centres future

'Pivotal chapter' for OSC

Photo: Contributed Camillia Courts (left) and Dave Hillary (right) are the new hires for the Okanagan Science Centre.

The Okanagan Science Centre has hired two new senior leaders to help strengthen a pivotal chapter in its future.

Camillia Courts has been hired as a marketing and communications director, while Dave Hillary has signed on as the new director of corporate development and strategic partnerships.

"To support this ambitious next step, is welcoming these two senior leaders whose expertise in

communications, partnerships, and fundraising will help build the relationships and momentum necessary to bring this vision to life," said executive director Dione Chambers.

A long-time Vernon resident, Courts brings a background in marketing, communications, photography, and the arts, along with a creative, strategic approach to storytelling and community engagement. She will lead the charge in telling the centre’s story, leveraging her background in the arts for a deeper emotional connection with families and partners across the region.

Hillary brings more than 25 years of senior leadership and fundraising experience to the OSC. He has a proven track record of building high-impact partnerships and securing major gifts from corporations, foundations, governments, and individuals, supporting complex organizations and mission-driven work across Canada and beyond. Hillary will focus on building strong relationships with businesses and community partners to support OSC's programs and long-term growth.

"With Camillia and Dave joining us, they will be pivotal in the success of one of the most ambitious projects our organization has ever undertaken," said Chambers. "Our future facility and science hub, located in Vernon, will position our region as a leader in rural science education and local environmental sciences and innovation. These strategic appointments ensure we have the leadership capacity to turn that bold vision into reality.”

The OSC is a charitable non-profit organization who has been inspiring kids and families with hands-on science exhibits, programs and camps for over 40 years. More information can be found at okscience.ca.