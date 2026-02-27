Vernon News

Vernon Panthers senior girls basketball team return to provincial semifinals after pair of comfortable victories

Photo: BC School Sports Photo Led by offensive star Chole Collins (left) and defensive stalwart Isla Jolly (right), the Vernon Panthers are back into the provincial championship semifinals.

It's been déjà vu so far for the Vernon Panthers senior girls basketball team.

After two comfortable victories to open up the B.C. AAA Provincial Girls Basketball Championship in Langley, the Panthers are once again in the drivers seat for a medal.

This year, however, they hope the colour is different.

A season ago, the fourth-ranked Panthers dropped a heartbreaker, 64-55 in the semifinals to the top-seeded M.E.I Eagles. The Panthers would win bronze against the Duchess Park Condors a day later.

In 2026, the Panthers came into provincials ranked number one in the province.

Game one, on Wednesday, was a blowout 71-25 win against Cranbrook's Mount Baker Wild. Chloe Collins paced Vernon offensively, with 24 points. Her running mate, Adie Janke, chipped in 20.

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Vernon battled a familiar foe, the ninth-seeded Valleyview Vikes out of Kamloops. The Vikings won bronze at the Okanagan Valley Championships which was hosted and won by the Panthers.

The Vikes held with the Panthers throughout, fighting gamely in a gritty contest. Up 26-20 at half, the Panthers would hold on, spurred by the Collins-Janke combining for 32 points. Vernon would win, 55-48.

Next up is the provincial semifinal, tipping off at 5 p.m. against the fifth-ranked Condors, a rematch of sorts from a year ago. The Prince George team pumped the Mark R. Isfeld Ice, 62-35.

The other semifinal pits the second-seed Langley Lightning against the third-ranked Saint Michael's University School Blue Jags.