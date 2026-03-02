Vernon News

Vernon man back in custody after "significant" psychiatric relapse

Too high-risk for community

Photo: Castanet Vernon courthouse

A Vernon man with a history of severe mental health challenges has been ordered back in custody after relapsing.

In a B.C. Review Board decision in Oct, 2025, Jonathan Brown, 45, was ordered back into the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital (FPH), after being on a conditional discharge in June.

Brown has been under the jurisdiction of the review board since 2004, following a verdict of Not Criminally Responsible on account of Mental Disorder (NCRMD). That initial case involved Brown having homicidal thoughts about the victim and smashing the windows of an individuals home and vehicle with an axe.

Diagnosed with schizophrenia, Brown spent years at the FPH before being released to supportive housing in Vernon in 2017. While he remained stable for several years, the board heard that his mental health deteriorated rapidly in the summer of 2025, which culminated in a breach of conditions in August, when he was taken back into custody on an enforcement order.

According to the decision, Brown stopped taking his oral antipsychotic medication and refused necessary blood work, he also failed to attend meetings with his treatment team and stopped responding to calls. When he returned into the FPH's care, doctor's described his actions are "bizarre."

"At that time he described several bizarre beliefs, including that he had been assaulted, that he had had a career in medicine, that he had a wife who died in 2007 and that someone had burned down his house while people were inside," said the decision.

At his October hearing, Brown denied being mentally ill and was hostile toward doctors, leading the Board to determine he was too high-risk for the community.

"He is no longer medication compliant, his mental health has deteriorated, and he is increasingly fixated on delusions," the Board stated. "His risk to the public has increased."

Brown will be detained in custody at the FPH in Coquitlam, which will reverse his previous community-based status. His case will be reviewed again in 12 months.